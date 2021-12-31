Day & Ennis, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, EMB, ADM, D, NEE, QCOM,

Added Positions: TIP, ESGU, FALN, IUSB, JEPI, MINT, EFG, USMV, PFF, EFV, BSV, IYE, IXN, JPIN, VUG, MSFT, ABBV, NFLX, IXG, JNJ, EPD, CVX, CAT, BRK.B, V, MCD, JPM, VTV, BAC,

Reduced Positions: IGSB, ESGE, GOVT, IHI, MTUM, IEMG, IBM, QUAL, IBDO, COMT, IYG, JPST, BIV, IEFA, IBDN, NEAR, EEMV, SCZ, VLUE, T, FB, TFC, IGIB, LQD, MPW, SHYG, SPY, VOT, PM, MRK, DUK, MMM,

Sold Out: IBDM, VZ, HYG, PSK, PYPL, MELI, TLT, GE, IJH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day & Ennis, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Day & Ennis, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,743 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 155,221 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,691 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 128,888 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 70,316 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $925.988500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.730600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 856.63%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 35,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 142,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.077600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 51,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 106.47%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 117,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.