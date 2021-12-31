Global Endowment Management, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

- New Purchases: AAPL, DIDI, EWQ, QQQ, DBC, PBW, KCCA, USO, ZROZ, EWI, KWEB, ARGT, GOLD, KGRN, NEM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SPY, GOOGL, FB, BBRE, BND, VXUS, FEZ, MSFT, CRM, ARCE, MLPX, KRBN, APP, VEA, SHYG, RPV, SSNC, EWJ, XLK, NFLX, GBDC, INDA, TIP, EWH, EWY, EWG, PHYS, EWN, WIX, HTA, GVIP, XLE, XLU, EWZ, SLV, VAW, INVH, EWC, COPX, AMH, IBB, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VTI, MGC, GDX, VNQ, GDDY, MNTV, CACC, CPT, KKR, BKLN, JBGS, AIRC,
- Sold Out: G, FISV, CHTR, AON, DG, ABT, ADP, TRU, BABA, ICLN,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 2,650,000 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 552,600 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.71%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 687,821 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.12%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 205,720 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.95%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 176,597 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.15%
Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 134,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,248,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.731700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 137,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 701.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3164.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 15,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 205,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2802.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 19,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $233.763300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 176,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)
Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $96.26 and $111.06, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 398,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 95.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 332,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)
Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.
