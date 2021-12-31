Global Endowment Management, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

New Purchases: AAPL, DIDI, EWQ, QQQ, DBC, PBW, KCCA, USO, ZROZ, EWI, KWEB, ARGT, GOLD, KGRN, NEM,

AAPL, DIDI, EWQ, QQQ, DBC, PBW, KCCA, USO, ZROZ, EWI, KWEB, ARGT, GOLD, KGRN, NEM, Added Positions: AMZN, SPY, GOOGL, FB, BBRE, BND, VXUS, FEZ, MSFT, CRM, ARCE, MLPX, KRBN, APP, VEA, SHYG, RPV, SSNC, EWJ, XLK, NFLX, GBDC, INDA, TIP, EWH, EWY, EWG, PHYS, EWN, WIX, HTA, GVIP, XLE, XLU, EWZ, SLV, VAW, INVH, EWC, COPX, AMH, IBB, HDB,

AMZN, SPY, GOOGL, FB, BBRE, BND, VXUS, FEZ, MSFT, CRM, ARCE, MLPX, KRBN, APP, VEA, SHYG, RPV, SSNC, EWJ, XLK, NFLX, GBDC, INDA, TIP, EWH, EWY, EWG, PHYS, EWN, WIX, HTA, GVIP, XLE, XLU, EWZ, SLV, VAW, INVH, EWC, COPX, AMH, IBB, HDB, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VTI, MGC, GDX, VNQ, GDDY, MNTV, CACC, CPT, KKR, BKLN, JBGS, AIRC,

BRK.B, VTI, MGC, GDX, VNQ, GDDY, MNTV, CACC, CPT, KKR, BKLN, JBGS, AIRC, Sold Out: G, FISV, CHTR, AON, DG, ABT, ADP, TRU, BABA, ICLN,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Genpact, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Endowment Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Global Endowment Management, LP owns 116 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Endowment Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+endowment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 2,650,000 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 552,600 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.71% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 687,821 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.12% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 205,720 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.95% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 176,597 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.15%

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 134,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,248,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.731700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 137,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 701.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3164.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 15,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 205,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2802.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 19,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $233.763300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 176,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $96.26 and $111.06, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 398,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 95.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 332,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Global Endowment Management, LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.