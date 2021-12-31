Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Waste Connections Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Sells ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

New Purchases: WCN, NVDA, MDLZ, FXZ,

WCN, NVDA, MDLZ, FXZ, Added Positions: XHE, IHI, KARS, NUSC, DIS, CSB, ARKK, XAR, PSCH, ROBO, SCHM, VB, IYF, ARKG, FCOM, VO, FB, TIP, RYF, VIOV, PPA, SLY, NUSA, VYM, XITK, XLRE, IGV, MSFT, ARKW, CIBR, PHO, ISTB, ITEQ, IWR, SCHA, GOOG, RWJ, VBR, VIOG, MGC, VNLA, FDM, VOT, EVX, JKI, BA, FIW, IJS, SPLV,

XHE, IHI, KARS, NUSC, DIS, CSB, ARKK, XAR, PSCH, ROBO, SCHM, VB, IYF, ARKG, FCOM, VO, FB, TIP, RYF, VIOV, PPA, SLY, NUSA, VYM, XITK, XLRE, IGV, MSFT, ARKW, CIBR, PHO, ISTB, ITEQ, IWR, SCHA, GOOG, RWJ, VBR, VIOG, MGC, VNLA, FDM, VOT, EVX, JKI, BA, FIW, IJS, SPLV, Reduced Positions: RZG, RFG, WELL, NXTG, IJT, DEF, XMLV, VIG, FXG, SMLV, XLU, IWF, JKL, PSCF, QDEF, XTL, LLY, RPV, RYT, RYU, VPU, XLP, PDP, MDYV, UNP, EZM, IBB, FXU, FBT, JNJ, PJP, PG, FAB, VDC, SPHD, HDV, IXJ, RWL, PBE, PSL,

RZG, RFG, WELL, NXTG, IJT, DEF, XMLV, VIG, FXG, SMLV, XLU, IWF, JKL, PSCF, QDEF, XTL, LLY, RPV, RYT, RYU, VPU, XLP, PDP, MDYV, UNP, EZM, IBB, FXU, FBT, JNJ, PJP, PG, FAB, VDC, SPHD, HDV, IXJ, RWL, PBE, PSL, Sold Out: CSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Waste Connections Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Mondelez International Inc, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility , sells ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Sun Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Sun Financial Corp owns 177 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC SUN FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+sun+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 36,563 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,863 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 55,364 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH) - 23,781 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 12,471 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.665400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.276200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Sun Financial Corp sold out a holding in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus. The sale prices were between $50.22 and $55.95, with an estimated average price of $53.53.