GM Advisory Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: FNY, CQQQ, UBER, PLUG, IUSG, EQIX, IWB, ZTS, VEU, VO, XLE, STX, JCI, ISRG, GENI, BLK, BK, PIII, AVCO, AMRS, LYG,

SPLG, XLK, XLRE, IEF, FMB, IGM, VCSH, IWV, META, VSCO, ACWX, ITOT, TWTR, AGG, VTI, IVV, EMB, IEMG, IWF, BOND, VOOG, DIS, XLY, XLB, XLI, SPY, DLN, GOOGL, GOOG, HYS, FB, RBLX, IBM, TSLA, IEFA, IJH, XOM, TMO, LLY, LCID, NKE, COST, XLF, CVX, QQQ, JPM, DHR, DBX, AMD, T, F, VOO, AXON, BX, BRK.B, INTU, SHOP, SNAP, ADP, ASML, TSM, TGT, UNP, ADBE, CRWD, INTC, IJR, IBRX, HON, HD, ACWI, DAL, EL, CSCO, LOW, MELI, NEE, PFE, PM, QCOM, CRM, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: XLU, KWEB, IAU, BABA, TLT, FTCH, ULTA, TDOC, NIO, BLI, ALL, VZ, SQ, MOS, FOVL, BAM, MDY, SPGI, ROKU, V, PYPL, DEM, SGOL, KLAC, JNJ, IWM, IRM, IFF, ABBV, MRNA, ORCL, LNC, RMD, TWLO, BA, MOAT, BXMT, BERY, AGGY,

Melville, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Invesco China Technology ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GM Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, GM Advisory Group, Inc. owns 202 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 551,234 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 190,926 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 130,444 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 222,407 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 1,013,196 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $74.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.980500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 330,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 221,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 122,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $704.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2644.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 672,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 196,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.349700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 302,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.655800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 220,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.117900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 203.69%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34.