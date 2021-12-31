GM Advisory Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

- New Purchases: FNY, CQQQ, UBER, PLUG, IUSG, EQIX, IWB, ZTS, VEU, VO, XLE, STX, JCI, ISRG, GENI, BLK, BK, PIII, AVCO, AMRS, LYG,
- Added Positions: SPLG, XLK, XLRE, IEF, FMB, IGM, VCSH, IWV, META, VSCO, ACWX, ITOT, TWTR, AGG, VTI, IVV, EMB, IEMG, IWF, BOND, VOOG, DIS, XLY, XLB, XLI, SPY, DLN, GOOGL, GOOG, HYS, FB, RBLX, IBM, TSLA, IEFA, IJH, XOM, TMO, LLY, LCID, NKE, COST, XLF, CVX, QQQ, JPM, DHR, DBX, AMD, T, F, VOO, AXON, BX, BRK.B, INTU, SHOP, SNAP, ADP, ASML, TSM, TGT, UNP, ADBE, CRWD, INTC, IJR, IBRX, HON, HD, ACWI, DAL, EL, CSCO, LOW, MELI, NEE, PFE, PM, QCOM, CRM, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: XLU, KWEB, IAU, BABA, TLT, FTCH, ULTA, TDOC, NIO, BLI, ALL, VZ, SQ, MOS, FOVL, BAM, MDY, SPGI, ROKU, V, PYPL, DEM, SGOL, KLAC, JNJ, IWM, IRM, IFF, ABBV, MRNA, ORCL, LNC, RMD, TWLO, BA, MOAT, BXMT, BERY, AGGY,
- Sold Out: XLV, DOCU, HBAN, OSH, SDY, DKNG, RETA, GH, AEO, APO, BST, PLTR, MSGE, RTX, SBUX, VWO, VTV, FORE, UAVS, KD, XERS, GSAT,
For the details of GM Advisory Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gm+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GM Advisory Group, Inc.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 551,234 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 190,926 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 130,444 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 222,407 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 1,013,196 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $74.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.980500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 330,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 221,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 122,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $704.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2644.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 672,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 196,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.349700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 302,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.655800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 220,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.117900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 203.69%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of GM Advisory Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. GM Advisory Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GM Advisory Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GM Advisory Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GM Advisory Group, Inc. keeps buying