Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Teekay Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Sempra Energy

New Purchases: JNJ, COP, STAB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Johnson & Johnson, sells Teekay Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Sempra Energy, AT&T Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bell+%26+brown+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,015 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 114,202 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,908 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 42,744 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 10,753 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $170.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $93.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Statera BioPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $2.96. The stock is now traded at around $0.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 39,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 60.28%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2803.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teekay Corp. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $3.81, with an estimated average price of $3.44.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.