Wsfs Capital Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: SCHY, MDY, SHW, SHV, IJS, IBM, CVS, IWP, DVY, AKTX,
- Added Positions: IVV, VOE, VOT, SCHD, IWF, RSP, IWD, IJR, EFG, EFV, IEMG, ICLN, IWB, TOTL, QQQ, EEM, JNJ, MSFT, INTC, IWS, LOW, PG, CSCO, COF, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, MRK, DFUS, IDV, SHY, QDF, DFAC, IVW, IVE, UNH, ACN, AMZN, XLK, GOOGL, VOO, RIV, NFLX, CMCSA, ARKK, ARKG, MDLZ, JHML, PFE, IWM,
- Sold Out: PYPL, MRNA,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 169,094 shares, 30.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 79,447 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 81,369 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 81,897 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,610 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 86,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $495.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $282.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $150.478300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 57,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 110,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.25%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $280.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 109.85%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
