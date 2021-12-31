Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Qualys Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells F5 Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc

- New Purchases: LIN, OMI, OKE, WSO, HSY,
- Added Positions: CHD, QLYS, PG, ORCL, BND, MNST, PEP, VEA, CSCO, SEIC, SNA, INTC, DUK, VTEB, GNTX, LRCX, VNQ, D, UNP, KO, TROW, NSC, SPGI, GGG, EA, EBAY, AWI, JNJ, DIS, LOPE, TFC, XOM, DD, TFI, VMBS,
- Reduced Positions: FFIV, ITW, ADI, CHH, AAPL, CTXS, MSFT, TER, VZ, MKL, DE, CNS, AMGN, VUG, PM, BMY, GOOGL, VIOO, MCD, ANET, KEYS, SWKS, GIS, CSX, MRK, DOV, MO, VTV, AEP, IWF, IVOO, BDX, WMT, FAST, TXN, JPM, NEA, SYY, VCIT, VGIT, NVDA, ABT,
- Sold Out: ALSN, T, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,421 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 124,970 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 45,960 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 45,763 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 8,864 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $312.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $39.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $282.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $203.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 1063.80%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $99.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 34,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 823.67%. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $133.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 25,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 133.70%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 33,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 388.85%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 34,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
