NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, HDFC Bank, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Sells Bilibili Inc, Infosys, Ryanair Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: XPDI, ATHM, BIDU, RDS.B, NTES, XPEV,
- Added Positions: BABA, HDB, AMCR, SVFA,
- Reduced Positions: WIT, FOX, HHLA.U, TINV, JD, AGAC.U, POND.U, PSAGU,
- Sold Out: BILI, INFY, RYAAY, BGNE,
For the details of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nine+masts+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd
- Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,024,636 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 213,475 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 213.60%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 288,968 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 666.80%
- Artisan Acquisition Corp (ARTA) - 1,100,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio.
- Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.U) - 889,681 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 562,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $164.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 15,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (RDS.B)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $105.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.170200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 213.60%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.23%. The holding were 213,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 666.80%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.43%. The holding were 288,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 329,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56.Sold Out: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd. Also check out:
1. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd keeps buying