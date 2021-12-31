NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, HDFC Bank, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Sells Bilibili Inc, Infosys, Ryanair Holdings PLC

Central, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, HDFC Bank, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Autohome Inc, Baidu Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Infosys, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Wipro, BeiGene during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q4, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owns 39 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nine+masts+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,024,636 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 213,475 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 213.60% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 288,968 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 666.80% Artisan Acquisition Corp (ARTA) - 1,100,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.U) - 889,681 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 562,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $164.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 15,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $105.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.170200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 213.60%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.23%. The holding were 213,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 666.80%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.43%. The holding were 288,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 329,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5.