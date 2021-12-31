Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Bank of Montreal, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Open Text Corp, CGI Inc

- New Purchases: QSR,
- Added Positions: CP, BMO, MFC, MGA, RCI,
- Reduced Positions: GIL, TECK, CNI, NTR, RY, OTEX, TU, GIB, MEOH, CIXX, TD, BAM, TRP, CM, BNS, SU, ENB, GOLD, CLS, NEM, CNQ, CVE, KL,
For the details of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scheer%2C+rowlett+%26+associates+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,121,970 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,765,737 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 961,871 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,382,125 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,625,460 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 335,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 736,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 231,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.
