Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Bank of Montreal, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Open Text Corp, CGI Inc

Just now
Investment company Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Bank of Montreal, sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Open Text Corp, CGI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,121,970 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  2. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,765,737 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 961,871 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,382,125 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
  5. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,625,460 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 335,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 736,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 231,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.



