Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

LLY, JNJ, ITW, ETN, MAS, BAC, ABBV, ABT, SYY, PEP, NUE, MCD, HD, CMCSA, CTAS, APD, PG, Added Positions: AMZN, MBB, WRBY, IUSB, CHD, DHR, FAST, COST, LECO, JKHY, VTEB, HYLB, KNSL, CDW, HDB, SPLG, HEI.A, ROP, OKTA, JPM, NEAR, RVNU,

AMZN, MBB, WRBY, IUSB, CHD, DHR, FAST, COST, LECO, JKHY, VTEB, HYLB, KNSL, CDW, HDB, SPLG, HEI.A, ROP, OKTA, JPM, NEAR, RVNU, Reduced Positions: SCHW, TTD, BX, V, ASML, IXUS,

SCHW, TTD, BX, V, ASML, IXUS, Sold Out: IVV, IJR,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Johnson & Johnson, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 314,571 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 501,044 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% CDW Corp (CDW) - 105,613 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,186 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 271,098 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $170.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3164.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Warby Parker Inc by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 119,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.