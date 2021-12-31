NS Partners Ltd Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bank Bradesco SA, XP Inc

New Purchases: SQM, INDA, VWO, ASML, SE, PKX, GOOGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Ryanair Holdings PLC, VNET Group Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bank Bradesco SA, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NS Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, NS Partners Ltd owns 77 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 559,311 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,276 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,883 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,443 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 101,492 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 224,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $664.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $55.17 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 288,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 160,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,370,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $266.41 and $303.29, with an estimated average price of $285.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.