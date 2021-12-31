NS Partners Ltd Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bank Bradesco SA, XP Inc

- New Purchases: SQM, INDA, VWO, ASML, SE, PKX, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: TSM, RYAAY, AMZN, VNET, IBN, EL, SPGI, MSFT, FB, ACMR, PYPL, MASI, HDB, BSAC, EQIX, CCI, ITUB, ADSK, MDT, INFY, HD, VRSN,
- Reduced Positions: BBD, YNDX, JNJ, PM, PEP, BAC, UNH, NOC, STZ, VZ,
- Sold Out: EEM, XP,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 559,311 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,276 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,883 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,443 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 101,492 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 224,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $664.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: POSCO (PKX)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $55.17 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 288,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 160,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VNET Group Inc (VNET)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,370,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $266.41 and $303.29, with an estimated average price of $285.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.
