Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Coastal Financial Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: PGHY, DFUS, CCB, EPRF, BAC, UNP, ABBV, DOW, NEE, PAYX, PSA, SO,

PGHY, DFUS, CCB, EPRF, BAC, UNP, ABBV, DOW, NEE, PAYX, PSA, SO, Added Positions: MTUM, ACWI, SPY, VXF, VWO, QQQ, FTEC, QCLN, AOA, VOX, MSFT, FLTR, GLD, IBB, XBI, VRP, VTWG, SOXX, BA, XMPT, TDIV, PSI, PFFD, DVY, ISTB, AGG, PGX, HYDB, DES, VYM, DLR, AMZN,

MTUM, ACWI, SPY, VXF, VWO, QQQ, FTEC, QCLN, AOA, VOX, MSFT, FLTR, GLD, IBB, XBI, VRP, VTWG, SOXX, BA, XMPT, TDIV, PSI, PFFD, DVY, ISTB, AGG, PGX, HYDB, DES, VYM, DLR, AMZN, Reduced Positions: AOK, BRK.B, AOM, FB, VTI, GOOGL,

AOK, BRK.B, AOM, FB, VTI, GOOGL, Sold Out: CRM, USB,

Everett, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Coastal Financial Corp, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madrona Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Madrona Financial Services, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Madrona Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madrona+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 483,136 shares, 21.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 100,694 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,883 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 68,146 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,205 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.083000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 197,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Coastal Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.