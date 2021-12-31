Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Coastal Financial Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, U.S. Bancorp

- New Purchases: PGHY, DFUS, CCB, EPRF, BAC, UNP, ABBV, DOW, NEE, PAYX, PSA, SO,
- Added Positions: MTUM, ACWI, SPY, VXF, VWO, QQQ, FTEC, QCLN, AOA, VOX, MSFT, FLTR, GLD, IBB, XBI, VRP, VTWG, SOXX, BA, XMPT, TDIV, PSI, PFFD, DVY, ISTB, AGG, PGX, HYDB, DES, VYM, DLR, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: AOK, BRK.B, AOM, FB, VTI, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: CRM, USB,
For the details of Madrona Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madrona+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Madrona Financial Services, LLC
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 483,136 shares, 21.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 100,694 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,883 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 68,146 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,205 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.083000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 197,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Coastal Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.
