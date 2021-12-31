Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Waste Connections Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, Adobe Inc

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Waste Connections Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Nuvei Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, sells Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, Adobe Inc, BCE Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owns 1065 stocks with a total value of $20.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 10,405,768 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 12,644,084 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 590,358 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 8,702,225 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.79% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 4,857,975 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 879,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 495,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,318,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $223.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 164,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 233,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,165,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $104.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,838,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 91.76%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 285,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 183.52%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,827,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.875400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,307,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,700,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.