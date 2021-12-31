Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Waste Connections Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, Adobe Inc

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Waste Connections Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Nuvei Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, sells Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, Adobe Inc, BCE Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owns 1065 stocks with a total value of $20.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 10,405,768 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 12,644,084 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 590,358 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 8,702,225 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.79%
  5. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 4,857,975 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 879,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 495,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,318,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $223.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 164,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 233,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,165,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $104.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,838,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 91.76%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 285,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 183.52%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,827,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.875400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,307,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,700,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.



