Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Waste Connections Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: NVEI, BIPC, TCOM, UPS, VMW, Z, HPQ, COF, MXL, URI, WSC, SKLZ, EQR, FCX, GRMN, GPN, HMC, STX, NWSA, FSR, ABNB, CBRE, CCL, CIEN, CYTK, ETN, EGO, ESS, FITB, FMX, IAG, JBHT, KNX, MLM, NBIX, NVS, RDWR, SBNY, RLGY, ISEE, OMF, SFIX, AAP, UHAL, AZN, AN, AZO, BLL, BLDP, BECN, BXC, CTRA, CINF, CBD, SITC, FNF, FLEX, GPC, GGB, HIBB, LSTR, LVS, LEG, LPSN, MTB, MHO, TELL, MAR, MCK, MTH, NDAQ, NOV, BLU, OMC, PCG, POWI, PHM, REG, RAD, WPC, WRB, WY, HBI, MAG, MRTX, NOG, H, TRNO, SSNC, GM, PNR, BCC, SBSW, REXR, IRT, TCN, ALLY, SABR, DNOW, CFG, W, QRVO, BZUN, CWEN, UNVR, SAIL, ZS, BJ, GRTS, PLAN, LYFT, TW, PD, GOTU, DDOG, LCID, APD, ATI, ADM, AVY, SAN, BIG, HLX, CAMP, CWST, CNOB, COHU, DRD, DTE, DAKT, DCOM, DOV, EME, ECPG, M, FISI, FORM, FRAF, GFI, GGG, HTLD, HIW, OTRK, IVC, JBLU, MRTN, MTL, CNR, HOPE, NATI, NKTR, OFG, VHC, ALTO, PKX, PFBC, PBH, PFS, NXGN, QMCO, RGS, FRBK, SMTC, SCI, SPG, SBGI, EQNR, STLD, STC, SNV, TTC, TM, ACIW, MUX, UAL, VGR, WBS, WST, WMB, IRBT, SMTS, TDG, QRTEA, HOMB, CPRX, OMAB, GSIT, IBKR, ALBO, GRBK, NFBK, OPBK, MNSB, SPSC, GDOT, PCRX, MX, GRFS, RDUS, PBYI, AMBA, EPZM, NWS, MNDT, AAOI, CTT, CCS, ARDX, GPRO, TRUP, SYF, CDK, MOMO, PRTY, ALPN, SYBX, SILV, BGNE, AGR, BATRK, GMS, BPRN, CSTR, FLGT, ICHR, HGV, YEXT, FPH, BY, KRYS, DCPH, ECVT, ERO, XFOR, HUT, UBX, RVI, USX, AQST, IMXI, LOGC, STOK, AMK, MIRM, PASG, ARNC, ACET, KDNY, TLMD, PRCH, BTRS, RLX, TSVT, CRGY,
- Added Positions: WCN, BNS, TRI, HD, KGC, CNQ, CM, SU, FTS, BMY, GE, FNV, BAC, GOLD, NTES, CSX, MGA, GOOGL, TAC, CVE, AEM, BLDR, EA, MSFT, CRM, WFC, EXPE, WPM, MU, TSM, ZEN, PDD, ODFL, SRE, CP, UNH, ANTM, WFG, PLD, HSY, IMO, MS, UNP, KL, TSLA, ABBV, GDDY, PYPL, NET, SCHW, DEO, NEE, LOW, TGT, JD, ZTO, AMD, RBA, AUY, CIXX, BEPC, FIS, INCY, ICE, JNPR, ORLY, CUBE, AMH, ATUS, SWCH, AMGN, DE, GS, JPM, PAAS, PANW, PTON, GFL, BMO, CRL, GILD, MRK, PRGO, PXD, SQM, BTG, INVH, DBX, BILI, AKAM, ACGL, ADP, BRO, CME, CHT, CTAS, DHR, ERJ, XOM, GD, HIG, LEN, MAS, MCD, MCO, NVR, PCAR, REGN, SJR, TRV, TXN, UTHR, EDU, JAZZ, INFN, ULTA, BIP, AQN, DG, JKS, SAND, YY, NXE, AY, PSTG, NTNX, SNDR, ARVN, MMM, ASML, MDRX, ALL, DOX, AXP, AMAT, BP, BIDU, ESTE, BF.B, CERN, SNP, CI, KO, ELP, SID, VALE, ABEV, CRK, CPRT, EXTR, FAST, TV, LHX, HA, HON, IONS, JKHY, MANH, MET, MOH, NFG, NGG, PH, PTR, QCOM, O, RGLD, SSL, SUI, TTM, GL, TTE, TGA, RIG, USB, UNFI, CMG, LBTYK, BX, SCU, AGI, CGAU, KDP, AVGO, FTNT, TVTX, BKU, MARA, KOS, YNDX, HZNP, PRLB, IQV, CDW, ATEN, MC, ARES, SAGE, OGI, BOX, BKI, MCRB, KHC, LSXMK, GOOS, CEIX, CDAY, BUR, LTHM, NIU, ALEC, PINS, ZM, UBER, MPLN, RSI, BAMR, AOS, ADES, MO, ATLO, ASYS, ADI, ANSS, ARW, ADSK, BVH, BBVA, BZH, BELFB, BDSI, NOTV, BBW, CEVA, CCNE, CAH, LNG, LFC, CL, CORT, DLA, DXCM, RDY, DRE, EGAN, FBIZ, FISV, GHL, SVC, INTC, JCI, KB, LYTS, LRCX, LCI, LGF.B, HZO, MRVL, MFIN, MPB, NL, NNBR, NC, NFLX, NTAP, NAT, NBN, NVO, TLK, PHX, PTC, PXLW, PRGS, DGX, RRGB, BB, ROST, SGEN, SWIR, SIRI, SCCO, SRT, TGB, TXT, GEO, TUP, USAK, EGY, CMPR, VMC, WTI, WBA, WNEB, WIT, YELL, YUM, EBAY, CRD.A, EBR, PRG, CVLT, PTMN, MDGL, LLNW, PZN, PCB, BWFG, UIHC, GTE, REI, ORMP, GORO, HBCP, FF, FLDM, VEON, TAL, CMRE, ASMB, ANGI, VAC, LPI, CUBI, BCOV, QLYS, RH, TPH, MODN, ARCT, NSTG, ASC, MGNX, GLYC, BHR, QURE, QUOT, BGSF, TRUE, HRTG, ATRA, LNTH, PIRS, VKTX, PRQR, AVAL, KEYS, LC, ENVA, FGEN, KALV, CDTX, NEXT, NSA, RPD, CTMX, VYGR, DLTH, YRD, ELVT, SCWX, RETA, SYRS, MEDP, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, GTYH, JNCE, METC, HESM, OKTA, ATNX, APRN, BRY, VNTR, ZLAB, CARG, QTRX, SLDB, TH, FIXX, AVRO, EVER, DOMO, MESA, FLMN, NIO, SIBN, SWI, HARP, TCRR, FOXA, MNRL, NXTC, IMVT, VVNT, GDYN, LI, BEKE, XPEV, SMIN,
- Reduced Positions: RY, ENB, CNI, PFE, ADBE, AAPL, BCE, CSCO, V, FB, JNJ, MDLZ, MFC, TRP, SHOP, COST, MEOH, CHTR, NKE, RCI, BBU, ABT, DIS, ACN, ZTS, MRNA, SBUX, DOOO, INTU, NVDA, RIO, INFY, TFII, CAE, CX, OVV, PEP, TD, BEP, CPG, LSPD, CMCSA, EMR, ZNGA, BABA, CZR, BAM, CHKP, NLOK, GRP.U, ATVI, BLK, CCJ, CAT, CTSH, CCI, D, EL, MNST, ISRG, NTR, BKNG, MA, INMD, AMT, ECL, LLY, ILMN, MDT, LIN, PG, SNPS, TMO, UMC, RTX, TECK, DOCU, TIXT, AEP, DSGX, DUK, ERF, GIL, TRQ, SPGI, ZBRA, MSCI, AMRS, SPLK, VLRS, WIX, QSR, T, CGNX, CNX, DLR, DD, EXC, MSI, MUR, NOC, PSA, ROL, SO, HBM, ABST, PBA, TWTR, YUMC, AFL, AMZN, ARCH, BBY, BMRN, CHE, CVX, CYH, ED, EXPD, IT, K, NEM, PDS, PGR, ROK, RDS.A, STN, TU, TMUS, AG, EC, DQ, CG, GCI, TWOU, GBT, AM, ASX, A, ARE, ALGN, AMX, AMP, AME, ARNA, ARWR, OZK, BRK.B, BIO, BRKR, CMS, CLS, COO, ENDP, EXR, CIGI, GOL, HDB, IBN, ITW, MDU, MMC, MAA, NTP, NYMT, NYT, NDSN, ES, OTEX, PAYX, PEG, RSG, SAIA, SKM, SGMO, SNY, UNM, MTN, VZ, WMT, WM, YPF, OPK, L, IDT, LULU, MELI, TREE, WPRT, SVM, VRSK, SIX, HCA, PVG, TRIP, WDAY, PBF, AGIO, PAYC, CYBR, APLE, GKOS, EDIT, CRON, TRTX, APLS, ZUO, GSKY, MNTV, VIR, BILL, OZON, SVRA, RAMP, ACH, AJG, AXS, BBAR, BCBP, BSET, BIIB, CECE, CDNS, CPE, CAR, CENX, CYD, CVGI, CTG, CNSL, CPSS, CVLG, CUTR, DLTR, EMKR, CASI, ELS, EVBN, EXEL, FDS, FARM, FORR, GAIA, GNW, GSS, HBIO, IDXX, IBCP, SJM, KLAC, KR, FSTR, LPL, LH, LFVN, LMT, MGIC, MEIP, MITK, MBT, NBR, UEPS, NR, NSC, NRIM, NG, NUS, OSBC, ORCL, ORRF, PPL, PBR, PDCE, PHI, RJF, RELX, SRGA, RGP, RELL, RCKY, ROP, SEIC, SFE, SSRM, SOHU, TJX, SPOK, UGP, UVSP, VRTX, WLFC, XEL, SENEA, TCFC, ACR, LQDT, RDS.B, FRST, TAST, DAL, TIPT, SCOR, DHX, UEC, RLGT, IPI, SB, ZVO, RILY, IOVA, CDXS, AOSL, QUAD, APTS, RFP, AGRO, ARCO, MITT, FENG, LVO, XNET, FBIO, VCRA, TLYS, BNFT, AMC, CARA, CNCE, VRNS, CSLT, AKBA, AMRK, CMCM, LPG, TOUR, CVEO, TBPH, RYAM, ADVM, OSG, VEC, NEWR, ATEX, KRNT, SIOX, BW, SPNE, RMNI, RGNX, AMR, DFIN, MYOV, IMOS, CNDT, AYX, OVID, ARGX, CLXT, MCB, VMD, RCUS, SURF, SMAR, STIM, TCDA, PRVB, STRO, ATCX, GOSS, DTIL, CRWD, CIH, ADPT, PHR, PING, BRP, REYN,
- Sold Out: EW, AON, OXY, X, TWLO, CRSP, BHP, COP, SM, SWK, TROW, TS, AAL, CNK, AR, NTLA, CDEV, AGEN, THC, TER, NOW, MIME, ADS, CIG, DPZ, EFX, EHC, HUM, KSU, PKI, TEF, GWW, AWK, PM, STWD, KMI, SAVE, VEDL, DRNA, ANET, BTU, BNGO, TWST, DT, ABMD, AMG, ALKS, ABR, ARCC, KOF, COLM, EIX, ETD, FLO, MTCH, LZB, MKTX, MCHP, MT, PBI, RMBS, RYAAY, SAP, SBAC, SIG, SSD, SWN, STKL, TECH, WAT, WEC, XRX, BBL, ALGT, TGH, UUUU, VET, HTHT, STNG, NXPI, GWRE, EPAM, FANG, VOYA, BLUE, GLPI, TNDM, TLRY, TLRY, TEAM, CARS, LOMA, COLD, TALO, ETRN, DCBO, AFG, AMSWA, CLDX, CIB, BBD, ITUB, BBSI, EPAY, CSGS, CVS, CAJ, CRUS, MCF, CPA, EZPW, ERIE, ESCA, FBP, PACW, ORAN, FSP, GIS, HVT, HSTM, ALT, HSII, HT, HNP, BCOR, KEP, LJPC, LII, MCS, MORN, NEOG, DS, SEEL, NI, OGE, OIS, OSUR, SAVA, PNW, RRD, RNWK, RRX, SAH, SUP, TTWO, TISI, TK, VIV, TYL, VRSN, WW, EVRG, INT, DK, IPGP, NCMI, CVI, GTS, TNK, RBNC, SRNE, MDXG, URG, TRIL, ARI, PAM, KAR, AVEO, SXC, CTXR, CLVS, MTDR, MRC, ACRE, PRTA, APAM, SEAS, MUSA, VEEV, NETI, TACO, FLXN, SNDX, NERV, LTRPA, UPLD, INSE, AJX, MCFT, ZYNE, LAZY, OCX, HCM, AFI, VST, GDP, PK, GTHX, BRSP, CHX, AVLR, GH, HOOK, LNSR, NABL, LYLT,
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 10,405,768 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 12,644,084 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 590,358 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 8,702,225 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.79%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 4,857,975 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 879,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 495,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,318,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $223.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 164,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 233,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,165,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $104.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,838,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 91.76%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 285,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 183.52%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,827,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.875400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,307,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,700,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.
