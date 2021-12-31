Maveron General Partner IV LLC Buys Eargo Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Maveron General Partner IV LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eargo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maveron General Partner IV LLC. As of 2021Q4, Maveron General Partner IV LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Maveron General Partner IV LLC. Also check out:
1. Maveron General Partner IV LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maveron General Partner IV LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maveron General Partner IV LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maveron General Partner IV LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: EAR,
For the details of Maveron General Partner IV LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maveron+general+partner+iv+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Maveron General Partner IV LLC
- Eargo Inc (EAR) - 10,121 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Maveron General Partner IV LLC initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 10,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Maveron General Partner IV LLC. Also check out:
1. Maveron General Partner IV LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maveron General Partner IV LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maveron General Partner IV LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maveron General Partner IV LLC keeps buying