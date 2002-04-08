Brunswick Corporation Named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers List for Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (: BC) has been named by Forbes to the list of America’s Best Large Employers. This award marks the second consecutive year Brunswick ranked in the top 20 percent of companies recognized. Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this recognition, only 500 made the list and Brunswick ranked 96th overall and second within the Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Jill Wrobel, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “This award is especially meaningful as it correlates to direct feedback from our global workforce. At Brunswick, we are committed to creating opportunities where our employees feel empowered to share their feedback and play a direct role in creating a culture that is engaging, inspiring, and rewarding. This award reflects our investment, and together we look forward to cultivating an inclusive culture that defines the future of innovation and technology in recreational boating.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Large Employers are selected based on an independent survey where 60,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding his/her own employer. The evaluation was based on both direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

Most recently, Brunswick was named by Forbes and Statista to its list of the Best Employers for Veterans , Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for Diversity .

You can view the entire 2022 list of America’s Best Employers here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-large-employers/?sh=64ae7a297b66

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

