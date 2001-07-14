Revitalist Increases National Footprint to 60,000 Square Feet and Becomes One of the Largest Publicly Listed Ketamine Focused Treatment Chains in the U.S.

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce it has formally opened its ninth psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinic located at 6871 Belfort Oaks Place, Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL, 32216 (“Jacksonville Clinic”). With the opening of this clinic, Revitalist has a total clinic footprint of over 60,000 square feet and has become one of the largest publicly listed ketamine focused treatment chains in the U.S.

The Jacksonville Clinic is managed by Dr. Nicholas Kalynych and will transition patients from the acquisition previously announced on January 12, 2022. With 12 treatment rooms, the clinic can provide approximately 12,500 ketamine infusions to patients annually and currently offers ketamine infusions, vitamin infusions, Spravato and telemedicine therapy.

Dr. Nicholas Kalynych commented: “We are thrilled to formally open our doors to our existing patient base and welcome new faces to our beautiful facility. Our former clinic capacity was limited, so the availability of 12 treatment rooms will be instrumental in providing essential medical care to the Jacksonville community while facilitating incremental growth to the practice.”

Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist, commented: “Revitalist has grown to 60,000 square feet of facility space and nine clinics in less than twelve months making us one of the largest publicly traded ketamine focused treatment chains in the U.S. in terms of facility space. In the coming months we intend to focus on perfecting our infrastructure and capitalizing on the economies of scale associated with the growth we have achieved to date. Our goal is to be leaders in this space, striving to do our part to improve global healthcare and bring value to our shareholders.”

People interested in receiving treatments can contact any of the following Revitalist clinic locations:

Jacksonville, FL

Address: 6871 Belfort Oaks Place, Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL, 32216

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistjacksonville.com+%0A

Tel: 904-204-1182

Washington, DC

Address: 4833 Rugby Ave, STE 600, Bethesda, MD, 20814

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistdc.com%2F+%0A

Tel: 240-858-0112

Knoxville West, TN

Address: 10608 Flickenger Lane, Knoxville, TN, 37922

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistclinic.com%2F+%0A

Tel: 865-401-9242

Knoxville North, TN

Address: 7317 Clinton Hwy, Suite 101, Powell, TN, 37849

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistclinic.com%2F+%0A

Tel: 865-328-9916

Chattanooga, TN

Address: 5715 Uptain Rd, Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN, 37411

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistchattanooga.com%2F+%0A

Tel: 423-220-4738

Johnson City, TN

Address: 110 E Mountcastle Dr Johnson City, TN, 37601

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistjohnsoncity.com%2F+%0A

Tel:423-454-2150

Louisville, KY

Address: 13307 Magisterial Dr, Louisville, KY, 40223

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistlouisville.com%2F+%0A

Tel: 502-771-8531

Raleigh, NC

Address: 1418 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27609

Website: https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistraleigh.com%2F+%0A

Tel: 984-300-4487

Detroit, MI

Address: 42450 Twelve Mile Road, Novi, MI, 48377

Website: revitalistdetroit.com+%0A

Tel: 423-250-1997

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. The company proudly practices translational medicine which is supported by three main pillars: benchside, bedside and community, with a goal to improve the global healthcare system significantly. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

