The City of Hagerstown Partners with InvoiceCloud to Launch New Online Payment System

The City of Hagerstown, MD, has partnered with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution for online billing and payments, to launch an enhanced digital payment portal for over 40,000 Hagerstown residents. The new payment portal, powered by InvoiceCloud, launched on January 31.

Before implementing InvoiceCloud, Hagerstown customers were limited to paying bills with credit card, cash, or checks. InvoiceCloud gives customers the option to pay bills via phone, text, ApplePay, GooglePay, PayPal, or Venmo.

“Providing Hagerstown residents with a secure way to pay bills online with the same ease of use and payment options they have available to them in nearly every other e-commerce platform is a point of pride,” said Beth Everhart, Support Services Manager. “A significant benefit of InvoiceCloud is the convenience it provides both our residents and our City employees, giving everyone the valuable gift of time back in the day to focus on high-priority items.”

With the previous payment service, 30% of all calls to the City’s customer service line were payment related. InvoiceCloud’s user-friendly online platform is not only more convenient and available 24/7 for customers, it also reduces the time City employees must spend manually processing payments.

Hagerstown is using InvoiceCloud to offer customers new features, including paperless billing, the ability to link multiple accounts and bill types together, and full visibility in account and payment history. The InvoiceCloud portal also gives residents and business owners in Hagerstown the opportunity to pay a variety of bills all in one place, including electric, water and sewer bills, parking tickets, and municipal tax payments.

“The switch to InvoiceCloud’s payment portal is a big leap forward for Hagerstown,” said Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller. “After listening to our customers and employees, we are proud to have a service that makes their lives easier and improves customer satisfaction.”

Hagerstown customers who wish to register for online bill payment and other convenient payment options and scheduling features can visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.invoicecloud.com%2Fcityofhagerstownmd%2F. Hagerstown will absorb the online payment convenience fee, so this is a free service for all customers.

