Pitney Bowes Recognized as One of America's Best Large Employers 2022 by Forbes Magazine

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, has been named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Large+Employers+for+2022 by Forbes magazine. This is the third year the company has been included in the rankings.

“Our people are the heart of our business. They are the ones that make Pitney Bowes a great place to work,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO. “We are extremely honored to be included among the best employers in America. It reinforces Pitney Bowes reputation as a company that provides excellent employment opportunities, and more importantly the reservoir of good will that exists between the company and the people that work here.”

America's Best Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 1,000 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The list is divided into two rankings: 500 large and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

Pitney Bowes 2021 engagement survey results showed 84% of Pitney Bowes employees would recommend Pitney Bowes as a good place to work.

Other recognitions by Forbes include World’s Best Employers 2021, America’s Best Employers for Women 2021 and Best Employers for Diversity 2021. Early this year, Pitney Bowes earned a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year and was named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2022.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fnewsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

