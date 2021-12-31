Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF

New Purchases: ICVT, ADI, ITOT, EMXC, SRLN, TIPX, USTB, VNQ, BIL, CIEN, LH, TSLA, REMX, VHT,

IVV, IUSB, GOVT, VEA, VUG, BNDX, ESGU, USMV, TLH, BSV, BIV, BLV, EFV, VWO, FALN, VMBS, VTV, VB, CSCO, MRK, ESGE, MBB, XLF, JNK, EMB, SPMD, FIS, TGT, XLI, TEL, GLD, MUB, VPL, VTEB, FEU, PDBC, SPDW, SPTL, ARKK, AVTR, SYNH, GLPI, V, CDW, IQV, FBHS, CI, HD, GOOGL, NEE, DE, DECK, DAR, DHI, COP, CMCSA, CTSH, IPG, BBY, BK, AVY, AAPL, AMT, AXP, AMZN, ADBE, ABT, NUE, GM, KDP, PLD, DFS, ZBRA, DIS, WMT, PXD, PH, HZNP, ES, NSC, MS, MSFT, MCHP, LRCX, MDLZ, KMB, JPM, Reduced Positions: VLUE, IXG, IXN, TIP, EFG, SPLG, TOTL, IYE, COMT, IJR, RYT, SPSM, SPAB, CDNS, XLK, SPLB, RSP, XLB, AOK, SPTM, ABBV, IEMG, VGT, IETC, VCR, SOXX, SPEM, VTI, VIG, FB, TFC, CVS, DOV, GIS, RRX, VZ, GWW, WMB, IVOL, ZTS, HASI, NVST, AOR, EBND, FTSL, GWX, ACN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+harbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 479,208 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 81,730 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,229 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.37% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 129,961 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 342,417 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.8 and $97.53, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.499400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 43,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.953000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 259,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.523500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 356,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 976.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.46%. The purchase prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.334700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 6456.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 57.25%. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $109.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC still held 14,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 47.89%. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC still held 16,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.743000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC still held 31,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.65%. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 53.61%. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.93%. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.273700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.