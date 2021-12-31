Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. Buys Zendesk Inc, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Mimecast, CVS Health Corp, Centene Corp

- New Purchases: AZPN, VDC, TOST, AVGOP.PFD, M, IS, GWRE, UBER, LRN, SHY, DRI, ULTA, DRIV, IWN, KCE, RBLX, UUUU, SMTC, MP, DNN, URTH, ACLS, FSM, SVM, BHP, RS, BUG, CCMP, XM, CDE, MNMD, LTHM, ARNC, IR, LXFR, TTD, ESTC, ARKG, BSY, FTCV, SLVM, ARIS, GFS, DQ, ARKQ, BLOK, EIS, ESPO, EUFN, KBWB, QTUM, TAN, TLT, VGT, BVN, SYNA, SIVB, STM, PAAS, MLI, LYV, KLAC, HL, ENTG, TS, SID, CLF, CRUS, CF, BAM, AVY, AMKR, ASX, AG, QRVO, HUBS, TNDM, NXE, CSTM, AMBA, AEIS, LAC, GSM, TEL, BX, TX, UMC, UCTT, LEU, TSCO, NCTY,
- Added Positions: ZEN, V, JPM, NTAP, FDX, SPY, GOOGL, SLB, BAH, PRGO, RDNT, AMRS, AMZN, PYPL, QGEN, MSFT, ADBE, COTY, NOV, WMT, AKAM, HD, CAT, GM, ACN, IBM, CRM, WM, SAIL, QQQ, C, MDT, MHK, OI, MA, BAC, ILMN, CHGG, GOOG, SMH, XLF, TFC, BIIB, CNI, SCHW, CHKP, COP, DHR, DE, AWK, BABA, MRNA, BRK.B, DAR, LOGI, MU, PH, WKME, PHDG, VHT, UNP, SABR, SEDG, BGNE, BOTZ, ALB, AXP, ADSK, WOLF, CCK, HON, PTEN, RCL, STRA, URI, APPS, XYL, FB, IQV, TWLO, NOVA, KWEB, A, HES, ADP, BSAC, BBY, CBRE, CDNS, LNG, CL, CMI, EW, LOW, VTRS, RY, SPG, SBUX, TGT, TRMB, USB, TMUS, DAL, VMW, MRTX, SPLK, DOCU, NIO, DT, COIN, EWZ, IGV, XOP, APD, ALGN, ADI, AJG, BLDP, GOLD, BAX, BA, FIS, CSCO, VALE, ECL, EXAS, NEE, GS, HAL, ITW, INTC, ITRI, JNJ, MAR, MMC, SPGI, MRK, MS, ORCL, PKX, PWR, RIO, ROP, SCCO, TSM, TXN, CMG, EDU, OC, SQM, AVGO, FTNT, MMYT, APTV, ABBV, ZTS, HASI, SYF, ETSY, SQ, SNAP, AMAL, DELL, CRWD, CHWY, PGNY, ONEM, SNOW, PLTR, GDX, HACK, IWM, IYF, JETS, LIT, MDY, PBW, AMAT, BLL, CCJ, CI, CTXS, CSGP, TPR, COST, XOM, F, WELL, ISRG, K, KMB, LRCX, MPWR, NEM, NVS, ORA, OSTK, PLUG, ROK, SIRI, TSEM, RIG, TSN, VFC, XLNX, AUY, LULU, MSCI, URG, BUD, TSLA, NXPI, ENPH, CG, NOW, PANW, RNG, VEEV, FIVN, MTLS, CYBR, RPD, PLNT, GDS, AYX, CVNA, BILI, AVLR, FTCH, ALC, PHR, BNTX, CARR, KC, ZI, NCNO, FROG, CERT, DOCN, GXO, ACWI, ANGL, IGSB, EMB, EWH, HYG, IAU, IEF, PEJ, SUSB, VDE, VLUE, VTV, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: MIME, CVS, CNC, CERN, CVX, JCI, PFE, NDAQ, GILD, IBN, ATVI, CRTO, SE, DVAX, MMM, MELI, ALL, BSX, TMO, COF, LLY, LIN, LYB, ABT, GPN, STLA, AIG, TCOM, MET, ANTM, VOO, SRPT, AMGN, FCX, MRO, MCD, NVDA, CMCSA, DD, ETN, EL, ROST, SWKS, FSLR, KMI, TDOC, CRSP, KD, T, BMY, INCY, MAT, OXY, RL, YNDX, JMIA, OZON, RSP, XLE, AMD, BIDU, BK, EPC, LH, LVS, MANH, TFX, UBS, USM, VRTX, DIS, RDS.B, TECK, FUTU, NET, PATH, EEM, FDN, HERO, MCHI, MSOS, PBD, AEM, AMT, VIAC, KO, EQIX, FMC, IP, MRVL, NFLX, NKE, ON, PEP, QCOM, REGN, SBNY, WPM, SRCL, TER, VLO, WDC, AGI, CHTR, PVG, FUBO, EQX, ALLY, OR, RACE, BEKE, VLDR, QS, ABNB, BBH, CQQQ, IBB, IVV, IXC, KOMP, PCY, BDX, BMRN, BLK, CAMT, CCL, CAG, EMR, EXPE, FDS, GE, MNST, HSY, INFO, IDXX, IFF, MDLZ, LMT, MGIC, MCHP, ELLO, NOK, NVMI, NVAX, NVO, OMC, BKNG, RDS.A, SYY, TJX, UAA, WBA, ZBH, EURN, FERG, KL, DG, HZNP, NCLH, VRNS, OUT, JD, SHOP, AA, SPOT, NVT, PDD, DOW, PINS, ZM, FVRR, DKNG, U, ASAN, OGN, JXN, CIBR, IGIB, DIA, EWT, FLTR, GNOM, HEDJ, ICLN, IHI, IXJ, KBA, OIH, REET, SOXX, USRT, VBR, VGK, VNQ, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: CME, WCN, DVN, PAGS, NTR, XPO, ZNGA, STZ, WWE, LEVI, FREE, SDGR, KRE, DXCM, PVH, BFAM, GOOS, SONO, IEX, MTD, PRU, SXT, ZG, MYTE, IEUR, AYI, AIN, ARWR, ATO, CIB, SAN, CAH, CHD, CTSH, ED, COO, DLR, DLTR, EMN, EA, EVC, FFIV, FRT, GGB, GSK, HIG, HBAN, IRM, VIAV, KOSS, MTB, MFA, MUFG, NRG, NHI, OHI, PNC, STLD, SU, TTWO, TTEK, KTOS, HIVE, UEC, MICT, SBRA, ACST, AAOI, CZR, JAGX, MOMO, OCGN, NVCR, FWBI, AZUL, DBX, BE, AXNX, FREQ, XPEV, LESL, ARKO, AFRM, DSP, ACVA, FYBR, DOCS, HOOD, IRNT, BSJL, EWV, FDNI, GDXJ, GOVT, IGF, KRBN, KXI, SDS, SPXU, UUP, VPU,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 429,331 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,220 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.30%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,451,171 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,669 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 575,983 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.50%
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $195.929000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 183,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 124,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 330,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 17787.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 304,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 63.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 279,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 897,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.932800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 575,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $242.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 211,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 114,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.
