Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. Buys Zendesk Inc, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Mimecast, CVS Health Corp, Centene Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, NetApp Inc, FedEx Corp, sells Mimecast, CVS Health Corp, Centene Corp, Cerner Corp, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a.. As of 2021Q4, Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. owns 757 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 429,331 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,220 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.30% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,451,171 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,669 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 575,983 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.50%

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $195.929000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 183,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 124,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 330,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 17787.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 304,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 63.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 279,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 897,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.932800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 575,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $242.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 211,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 114,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.