Alterna Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond

USMV, IEMG, SHV, FB, GLD, XLK, TLRY, TLRY, VLUE, T, RDS.B, IEFA, AMZN, GS, HYG, MA, QCOM, NVDA, RTX, GOOG, SLM, CX, CVS, GOOGL, Sold Out: EEMV, MDLA, GILD, QUAL, AOK, JNJ, DGRO, SHYG, BCS, AOM, BABA, MAXR, CSCO, XLE, SYNA, CVX, EA, ATVI, CNX, AMKR, PSEC, IAG, NLY, SDS, SWN, TNXP, BIOL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alterna Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Alterna Wealth Management, Inc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 76,062 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,710 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,517 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.62% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,313 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.04% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 169,343 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.83%

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.953000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 59,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 79,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 63,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 11,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 42,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 117.04%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $363.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 13,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 524.30%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 19,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 103.62%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 11,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 158.83%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.523500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 169,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 170.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 76,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $40.16, with an estimated average price of $39.67.

Alterna Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.