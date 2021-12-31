Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Amazon.com Inc, Danaher Corp, TJX Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, DHR, TJX, LHX, GOOGL, GOOG, CMI, BLK, BDX, PEP, ABC, QDF, GUNR, BAX, TRV, COP, SBUX, PFG, RTX, XOM, FTV, CARR, SLB, OTIS, UHAL, GLOB, JHML, MOAT, SPSC, FIVE, WK, DFS, CMA, WSC, KRNT, AMN, ISBC, TER, RBA, PCTY, BL, FND, WTM, ENSG, ALRM, PEGA, EXPO, KEY, ZBRA, LOPE, CHE, POWI, OSK, VO, TRMB, AMED, ROG, DSGX, FTNT, MEDP, VNT, HSKA, NEOG, SAP, TSM, DPZ, GNTX, KAI, PRAA, TREX, CCMP, NDSN, POOL, STLD, RH, CTLT, FRPT, EYE, RODM, GGG, JBL, MMS, MTD, MOH, NATI, WST, MSCI, TMX, HCAT, BHP, CHKP, CNO, DAR, DECK, USPH, H, FIVN, KEYS, OLLI, BIO, CHDN, DKS, HCSG, IDXX, JEF, MPWR, RGEN, LSI, SYNA, TTWO, CROX, VC, KIDS, GSHD, CRNC, BBVA, CTRA, CLF, CGNX, DEO, WIRE, FICO, RHP, IBN, LAMR, LII, LECO, MKTX, MPW, RIO, SCI, AXON, TPX, PRO, MASI, PETQ, ALC, ABMD, ACC, CNC, DCI, M, FFIN, FR, FMX, JLL, MANH, RS, RGLD, SAIA, SF, TTC, UTHR, RDS.B, OC, KBR, BR, CPRI, SEDG, JHG, WH, PHR, WTRG, ARWR, ASH, CVGW, CNI, WOLF, EQIX, EQT, FHN, KSS, MDU, MKSI, MS, NYT, OLN, OHI, OMCL, PTC, PENN, LIN, SMTC, SNV, THO, WEN, UL, UFPI, WWD, WEX, EVR, FSLR, VAC, MUSA, TWOU, CZR, STOR, CABO, CC, VVV, BJ, PNTG, EMLP, MATX, ASB, ITUB, SAM, BYD, AZTA, CASY, COHR, NNN, ABEV, DIOD, LCII, EWBC, EME, FLO, HDB, HAIN, NSIT, KFY, KLIC, LFUS, MTH, PRFT, RRC, R, SMG, SLAB, SSD, UGI, UMPQ, VLY, WSO, WBS, WTFC, VG, HOMB, GTLS, TNL, RGA, MXL, WD, PRLB, ENPH, SRC, TPH, BRX, WING, LITE, FLOW, IIPR, AAON, RAMP, NSP, AEIS, AIN, ADS, AEL, AWR, THRM, ABCB, ARCB, ABG, ACLS, BMI, BCPC, B, BLKB, AX, BRC, CDNS, CWT, ELY, CASS, CVCO, CIEN, COKE, CCOI, FIX, CNX, OFC, CYTK, DVN, NPO, EPR, FDS, FSS, FHI, FBP, FORM, FELE, AJRD, GBCI, ITGR, HAE, HWC, HE, HXL, IDA, INDB, IBOC, ITRI, VIAV, KBH, KMT, KIM, KRG, KNX, LHCG, LXP, MDC, MGLN, MRCY, MMSI, MUR, IOSP, ODFL, OMI, PPBI, PZZA, PDCE, PIPR, PCH, STL, KWR, DORM, RMBS, RCII, ONTO, SPXC, SANM, SGMS, SNBR, SFNC, SWN, SM, SHOO, TDY, TXRH, UBSI, UCBI, UNFI, X, WWW, AAWW, NEO, PRG, EXLS, IRDM, DAN, JBT, SEM, PEB, CIT, CBOE, SIX, BKU, YNDX, MTDR, QLYS, BCC, TMHC, ESNT, LGIH, OGS, IBP, INGN, SFBS, BABA, BOOT, VSTO, NSA, BLD, RUN, FHB, ADNT, PK, AM, CHX, EPRT, ACA, LTHM, REZI, ETRN, EGHT, AIR, ALE, AKR, ADTN, ADC, ATI, AMWD, ANDE, APOG, AVA, CADE, CADE, BBBY, BHLB, BIG, EPAY, BDN, MTRN, CBRL, CEVA, CSGS, CPE, PRDO, CRS, CAKE, COHU, CBU, CRVL, CXW, CW, DLX, SITC, DRH, ESE, ECPG, PLUS, EXR, EXTR, FARO, FOE, FFBC, FMBI, FBC, FLR, FULT, GIII, GTY, ROCK, GFF, GES, HLIT, HSC, MLKN, HIBB, SVC, ICUI, IIVI, IART, IPAR, SNEX, JJSF, JBLU, LZB, SR, LSTR, LGND, LPSN, MHO, MAC, VRE, MANT, HZO, MRTN, MED, VIVO, MCHP, MYGN, HOPE, NKTR, NJR, NYMT, JWN, NWE, NUVA, OII, OFG, PDFS, PTEN, PBI, POLY, PLXS, RDNT, PRA, PRGS, MODV, PFS, O, RWT, STBA, SAFT, SIGI, SCVL, SKYW, SAH, SWX, SPTN, SXI, SCL, STE, SKT, TTEC, TCBI, UCTT, VECO, VICR, WDFC, WGO, WRLD, WWE, WOR, ZUMZ, IRBT, STAR, PGTI, KALU, EBS, AVAV, EIG, CENTA, TTGT, BGS, ROIC, MYRG, VRTS, OPI, PMT, ADUS, AMPH, ARI, KRA, FN, GDOT, SBRA, AAT, AMCX, CUBI, REGI, POST, YELP, SUPN, BLMN, NBHC, FANG, ALEX, PBF, ENTA, COTY, IRT, SAIC, NMIH, SABR, CTRE, TSE, VRTV, HQY, GWB, LBRDK, UE, SHAK, DEA, XHR, NXRT, GNL, GKOS, PFGC, FCPT, GMS, ASIX, ICHR, VREX, HCC, KTB, XP, NTCO, CIVI, CIVI, AOS, AGYS, CRMT, AXL, AVD, ANIP, BRKL, CAL, CTS, HLX, CAMP, CATO, CENT, CPF, CHS, PLCE, CIR, CRUS, CHCO, CPSI, CMTL, CONN, CNSL, CUTR, DBI, DXPE, DAKT, DBD, DGII, DRE, BOOM, EBIX, ETD, ALR, FOSL, FSP, GCO, GNW, GPN, GHL, HAFC, HA, HWKN, HSII, HP, HT, BCOR, TILE, IVC, JBSS, MCS, MTRX, MCRI, MYE, NBR, NPK, NTGR, OIS, ZEUS, OSUR, GLT, PKE, PETS, POWL, RES, RPT, RRGB, RGS, SIVB, BFS, DHC, SPPI, STRA, SRDX, TTMI, TISI, GEO, TWI, TMP, TR, TGI, SPOK, UFI, UFCS, UEIC, UHT, UBA, OSPN, VVI, WW, WETF, SENEA, HAYN, UVE, KOP, GPRE, EHTH, CNK, AROC, APEI, ARR, UIHC, HCI, CLW, IVR, LOCO, QNST, CLDT, CPS, WSR, VRA, INN, SXC, CHEF, LPI, PARR, SLCA, AHH, SPNT, AAOI, RMAX, GCI, DNOW, RYAM, TMST, VEC, AVNS, JRVR, CHCT, ENR, EXTN, BNED, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, PUMP, SGH, GPMT, CEIX, TALO, VTOL, FBRT, FBRT, AAN, BMTX, LYLT, ONL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Danaher Corp, TJX Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota. As of 2021Q4, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota owns 721 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 26,654 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.16% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 59,488 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 72,351 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,364 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,687 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $285.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 10,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 35,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $217.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2801.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2804.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 26,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 72,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.