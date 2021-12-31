Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Amazon.com Inc, Danaher Corp, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, DHR, TJX, LHX, GOOGL, GOOG, CMI, BLK, BDX, PEP, ABC, QDF, GUNR, BAX, TRV, COP, SBUX, PFG, RTX, XOM, FTV, CARR, SLB, OTIS, UHAL, GLOB, JHML, MOAT, SPSC, FIVE, WK, DFS, CMA, WSC, KRNT, AMN, ISBC, TER, RBA, PCTY, BL, FND, WTM, ENSG, ALRM, PEGA, EXPO, KEY, ZBRA, LOPE, CHE, POWI, OSK, VO, TRMB, AMED, ROG, DSGX, FTNT, MEDP, VNT, HSKA, NEOG, SAP, TSM, DPZ, GNTX, KAI, PRAA, TREX, CCMP, NDSN, POOL, STLD, RH, CTLT, FRPT, EYE, RODM, GGG, JBL, MMS, MTD, MOH, NATI, WST, MSCI, TMX, HCAT, BHP, CHKP, CNO, DAR, DECK, USPH, H, FIVN, KEYS, OLLI, BIO, CHDN, DKS, HCSG, IDXX, JEF, MPWR, RGEN, LSI, SYNA, TTWO, CROX, VC, KIDS, GSHD, CRNC, BBVA, CTRA, CLF, CGNX, DEO, WIRE, FICO, RHP, IBN, LAMR, LII, LECO, MKTX, MPW, RIO, SCI, AXON, TPX, PRO, MASI, PETQ, ALC, ABMD, ACC, CNC, DCI, M, FFIN, FR, FMX, JLL, MANH, RS, RGLD, SAIA, SF, TTC, UTHR, RDS.B, OC, KBR, BR, CPRI, SEDG, JHG, WH, PHR, WTRG, ARWR, ASH, CVGW, CNI, WOLF, EQIX, EQT, FHN, KSS, MDU, MKSI, MS, NYT, OLN, OHI, OMCL, PTC, PENN, LIN, SMTC, SNV, THO, WEN, UL, UFPI, WWD, WEX, EVR, FSLR, VAC, MUSA, TWOU, CZR, STOR, CABO, CC, VVV, BJ, PNTG, EMLP, MATX, ASB, ITUB, SAM, BYD, AZTA, CASY, COHR, NNN, ABEV, DIOD, LCII, EWBC, EME, FLO, HDB, HAIN, NSIT, KFY, KLIC, LFUS, MTH, PRFT, RRC, R, SMG, SLAB, SSD, UGI, UMPQ, VLY, WSO, WBS, WTFC, VG, HOMB, GTLS, TNL, RGA, MXL, WD, PRLB, ENPH, SRC, TPH, BRX, WING, LITE, FLOW, IIPR, AAON, RAMP, NSP, AEIS, AIN, ADS, AEL, AWR, THRM, ABCB, ARCB, ABG, ACLS, BMI, BCPC, B, BLKB, AX, BRC, CDNS, CWT, ELY, CASS, CVCO, CIEN, COKE, CCOI, FIX, CNX, OFC, CYTK, DVN, NPO, EPR, FDS, FSS, FHI, FBP, FORM, FELE, AJRD, GBCI, ITGR, HAE, HWC, HE, HXL, IDA, INDB, IBOC, ITRI, VIAV, KBH, KMT, KIM, KRG, KNX, LHCG, LXP, MDC, MGLN, MRCY, MMSI, MUR, IOSP, ODFL, OMI, PPBI, PZZA, PDCE, PIPR, PCH, STL, KWR, DORM, RMBS, RCII, ONTO, SPXC, SANM, SGMS, SNBR, SFNC, SWN, SM, SHOO, TDY, TXRH, UBSI, UCBI, UNFI, X, WWW, AAWW, NEO, PRG, EXLS, IRDM, DAN, JBT, SEM, PEB, CIT, CBOE, SIX, BKU, YNDX, MTDR, QLYS, BCC, TMHC, ESNT, LGIH, OGS, IBP, INGN, SFBS, BABA, BOOT, VSTO, NSA, BLD, RUN, FHB, ADNT, PK, AM, CHX, EPRT, ACA, LTHM, REZI, ETRN, EGHT, AIR, ALE, AKR, ADTN, ADC, ATI, AMWD, ANDE, APOG, AVA, CADE, CADE, BBBY, BHLB, BIG, EPAY, BDN, MTRN, CBRL, CEVA, CSGS, CPE, PRDO, CRS, CAKE, COHU, CBU, CRVL, CXW, CW, DLX, SITC, DRH, ESE, ECPG, PLUS, EXR, EXTR, FARO, FOE, FFBC, FMBI, FBC, FLR, FULT, GIII, GTY, ROCK, GFF, GES, HLIT, HSC, MLKN, HIBB, SVC, ICUI, IIVI, IART, IPAR, SNEX, JJSF, JBLU, LZB, SR, LSTR, LGND, LPSN, MHO, MAC, VRE, MANT, HZO, MRTN, MED, VIVO, MCHP, MYGN, HOPE, NKTR, NJR, NYMT, JWN, NWE, NUVA, OII, OFG, PDFS, PTEN, PBI, POLY, PLXS, RDNT, PRA, PRGS, MODV, PFS, O, RWT, STBA, SAFT, SIGI, SCVL, SKYW, SAH, SWX, SPTN, SXI, SCL, STE, SKT, TTEC, TCBI, UCTT, VECO, VICR, WDFC, WGO, WRLD, WWE, WOR, ZUMZ, IRBT, STAR, PGTI, KALU, EBS, AVAV, EIG, CENTA, TTGT, BGS, ROIC, MYRG, VRTS, OPI, PMT, ADUS, AMPH, ARI, KRA, FN, GDOT, SBRA, AAT, AMCX, CUBI, REGI, POST, YELP, SUPN, BLMN, NBHC, FANG, ALEX, PBF, ENTA, COTY, IRT, SAIC, NMIH, SABR, CTRE, TSE, VRTV, HQY, GWB, LBRDK, UE, SHAK, DEA, XHR, NXRT, GNL, GKOS, PFGC, FCPT, GMS, ASIX, ICHR, VREX, HCC, KTB, XP, NTCO, CIVI, CIVI, AOS, AGYS, CRMT, AXL, AVD, ANIP, BRKL, CAL, CTS, HLX, CAMP, CATO, CENT, CPF, CHS, PLCE, CIR, CRUS, CHCO, CPSI, CMTL, CONN, CNSL, CUTR, DBI, DXPE, DAKT, DBD, DGII, DRE, BOOM, EBIX, ETD, ALR, FOSL, FSP, GCO, GNW, GPN, GHL, HAFC, HA, HWKN, HSII, HP, HT, BCOR, TILE, IVC, JBSS, MCS, MTRX, MCRI, MYE, NBR, NPK, NTGR, OIS, ZEUS, OSUR, GLT, PKE, PETS, POWL, RES, RPT, RRGB, RGS, SIVB, BFS, DHC, SPPI, STRA, SRDX, TTMI, TISI, GEO, TWI, TMP, TR, TGI, SPOK, UFI, UFCS, UEIC, UHT, UBA, OSPN, VVI, WW, WETF, SENEA, HAYN, UVE, KOP, GPRE, EHTH, CNK, AROC, APEI, ARR, UIHC, HCI, CLW, IVR, LOCO, QNST, CLDT, CPS, WSR, VRA, INN, SXC, CHEF, LPI, PARR, SLCA, AHH, SPNT, AAOI, RMAX, GCI, DNOW, RYAM, TMST, VEC, AVNS, JRVR, CHCT, ENR, EXTN, BNED, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, PUMP, SGH, GPMT, CEIX, TALO, VTOL, FBRT, FBRT, AAN, BMTX, LYLT, ONL,
- Added Positions: VTI, VXUS, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI,
For the details of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sageworth+trust+co+of+south+dakota/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 26,654 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.16%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 59,488 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 72,351 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.88%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,364 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,687 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $285.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 10,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 35,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $217.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2801.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2804.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 26,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 72,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.
