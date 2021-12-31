Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ronit Capital LLP Buys Embraer SA, Vasta Platform, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Sells Liberty Global PLC, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Gold Fields

Investment company Ronit Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Embraer SA, Vasta Platform, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Zynga Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Liberty Global PLC, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Gold Fields, Sibanye Stillwater, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronit Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Ronit Capital LLP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ronit Capital LLP
  1. Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 1,272,471 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.90%
  2. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 146,666 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.32%
  3. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 924,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 161,950 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.09%
  5. TIM SA (TIMB) - 379,350 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.7%
New Purchase: Embraer SA (ERJ)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.770800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Ronit Capital LLP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,272,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 111.91%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 265,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Ronit Capital LLP added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $2.72, with an estimated average price of $2.43.

Sold Out: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Sold Out: Afya Ltd (AFYA)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Afya Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98.

Sold Out: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Ronit Capital LLP sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31.



