Securian Asset Management, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Simon Property Group Inc, Sells , Invitation Homes Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC

- New Purchases: GE, EPAM, PECO, CUBE, BBWI, AA, BRKR, M, POWI, VOYA, SITM, VSCO, GXO, SPWR, VICR,
- Added Positions: IVV, LQD, SPG, REXR, ACC, VNO, O, SLG, KRG, PSA, DEI, EQR, RLJ, AIRC, AVB, SO, SRC, NEAR, SPYV, PLD, BXMT, DLR, FE, KRC, STAG, SPYG, AEP, CTRA, CCI, DCP, GTY, GS, HST, INTU, KIM, MMP, NRG, OHI, PFE, PAA, PCH, RRX, NS, STWD, KMI, MPLX, WES, DOC, VST, PK, BIPC, BEPC, SPEM, AOS, AES, ADC, WTRG, BDC, CBRE, CF, CASY, CNP, SCHW, CINF, CSCO, OFC, DTE, DVN, EOG, EGP, ENB, EXPD, FCN, FRT, BEN, GATX, HAIN, HR, MLKN, IIVI, ILMN, IFF, IRM, JCI, LEG, LAD, LYV, MLM, NTAP, NWL, NWE, OKE, PENN, PKI, PWR, RJF, RYN, RSG, RHI, SWX, SYNA, UAA, UBSI, OLED, VZ, ET, HBI, WU, JAZZ, DFS, ROIC, CFX, NXPI, SBRA, FRC, MOS, PNR, FANG, CWEN.A, FOXF, TNDM, SYNH, CHCT, BLD, KHC, PEN, UA, MEDP, BKR, EPRT, MRNA, CNXC, IAGG,
- Reduced Positions: ELS, MGP, INVH, VICI, UDR, EQIX, EXR, AMH, USMV, CTRE, MAA, SUI, BXP, CPT, WELL, VTR, AAPL, NEE, SBAC, LSI, HPP, CONE, HDV, SPY, LNT, AMT, BRK.B, CMS, JNJ, PG, REG, SJI, WEC, FB, BRX, GOOG, STOR, AZO, BAC, BMY, CSX, CAT, C, KO, CMCSA, DRH, ETR, EPD, GEL, HIW, HD, LMT, MRK, LIN, BKNG, CRM, TGT, UNP, UNH, WFC, WY, MA, BIP, V, PEB, CHTR, IRT, PYPL, COLD, BNL, DTM, IJH, USHY, VOO, MMM, CB, ABT, ABMD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALB, ALL, MO, AXP, AIG, ABC, AME, AMGN, AMKR, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, AON, APA, AMAT, ARW, AZPN, ASB, AIZ, AN, ADSK, AVY, AVT, BLL, BK, BDX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BLKB, BA, BCO, BRO, BF.B, BLDR, CHRW, CPB, COF, CAH, CRI, CATY, CAR, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CVX, CME, CHD, CI, CRUS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, COP, CNO, CNX, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, INGR, GLW, CUZ, CMI, CW, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DE, DXCM, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DD, DRE, EXP, EMN, ETN, ECL, EA, EMR, ENS, EPR, EXPE, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FHI, FITB, FHN, FR, FISV, FCX, FULT, GPS, IT, GD, GNTX, GBCI, GPN, HRB, HALO, HWC, MNST, LHX, HIG, HE, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HON, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, INFO, ITT, IEX, IDXX, ITW, TT, IBOC, IP, ISRG, SJM, JBL, J, JNPR, KBH, KLAC, K, KMT, KEY, KMB, KSS, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LNC, LPX, LOW, MTB, MTG, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, MHK, MCO, NVR, NEOG, NJR, NEM, NKE, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, ASGN, PCAR, PNC, PNM, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PVH, PNW, PFG, PGR, PB, PRU, PHM, QCOM, REGN, RS, RNR, RMD, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, SEIC, SLM, SIVB, SEE, SMTC, SCI, SHW, SBNY, SLGN, SWKS, SNA, SON, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SRCL, STE, SF, SYK, SHO, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TPX, TER, TEX, TXN, TXT, GL, TTC, WEN, TRMB, TRN, TSN, UAL, UMPQ, UPS, URI, RTX, KMPR, UHS, URBN, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WAB, WMT, WAFD, WAT, WBS, ANTM, WERN, EVRG, WHR, WSM, WTW, WWD, WWE, WOR, WYNN, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, L, CROX, TDG, PRG, TNL, EVR, CVLT, LDOS, OC, IPGP, BR, TMUS, TEL, AWK, TDC, ULTA, MSCI, PM, LOPE, VRSK, DG, CIT, GNRC, LYB, FLT, NLSN, HCA, HII, MPC, FBHS, APTV, CPRI, YELP, ABBV, NCLH, TPH, ZTS, TMHC, IQV, CDW, SFM, SAIC, TWTR, ESNT, ALLE, NAVI, ANET, NEP, SYF, CDK, QRVO, UE, DEA, SEDG, ENR, CC, OLLI, LITE, NGVT, FTV, ADNT, HWM, JHG, JBGS, BHF, CDAY, WH, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, GO, CARR, OTIS, OGN,
- Sold Out: VER, IVE, ANGL, KSU, WOLF, TLT, HRC, CQP, COR, NKTR, KD, FCFS, CADE, CADE, NTCT, TDS, TR, EBS, TREE, KAR, TRNO, USAC, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Securian Asset Management, Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,344,900 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 647,853 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,592 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,533,336 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 1,079,874 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.180600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 90,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $482.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 81,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.93%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 205,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 219.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 287,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 319,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 1200.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 159,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 433.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 245,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 1939.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 268,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.Sold Out: (KSU)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.Sold Out: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.Sold Out: (HRC)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.
