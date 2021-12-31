Securian Asset Management, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Simon Property Group Inc, Sells , Invitation Homes Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC

New Purchases: GE, EPAM, PECO, CUBE, BBWI, AA, BRKR, M, POWI, VOYA, SITM, VSCO, GXO, SPWR, VICR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Simon Property Group Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, sells , Invitation Homes Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, VICI Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Securian Asset Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Securian Asset Management, Inc owns 978 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,344,900 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 647,853 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,592 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,533,336 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 1,079,874 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.180600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 90,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $482.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 81,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.93%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 205,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 219.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 287,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 319,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 1200.08%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 159,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 433.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 245,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 1939.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 268,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.