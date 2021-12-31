Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Buys Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

- New Purchases: DIA, SWCH, KBH, ITRI, CSL, FNA, TPIC, SPWR, ENTG, CZOO, SONX, WOLF, AVT, IOSP, PAE, ORA, ENTA, SJW, RIVN, SBNY, UI, CIAN, TNC, STXB, ZI, TFII, BILL, BBL, BEP, NNI, EFSC, LCID, XV6, AFRM, HOG, HTLD, BOH, CWEN.A, LZB, MCFE, NRG, OCFC, NCNA, SLI, SLI, SD, VG, NFE, CSPR, VGFC, HRMY, ASAN, VNT, NVEI, UPST, XL, CHK, HOOD, ONL, MRTN, TVTY, AVD, ATRI, BRKL, CVGW, CRUS, LCII, FCF, BANC, FDP, GLNG, ITGR, JACK, KRO, VST, RRD, SCHL, SBSI, UMPQ, VECO, EVRG, AAWW, SRCE, QUBT, WKHS, YY, TSC, CGC, NEP,
- Added Positions: JNJ, ABBV, PFE, REGN, GOOGL, INTC, HSY, MRK, PSA, DBX, RHI, FLGT, GOOG, AAPL, YUM, WFG, CBRE, AMZN, TPX, KKR, GILD, LH, RY, WSM, GS, R, INVA, ABG, TGT, URI, ATKR, DELL, CERN, C, IPG, JLL, MA, OC, NVR, NUE, ORLY, OMC, VZ, TSLA, MATX, ARE, AWR, AMAT, AVB, BXP, CWT, COF, EQIX, ESS, FFIV, IT, KLAC, BBWI, STL, SCHN, SIG, TSN, WMT, WM, ZBRA, IPGP, LULU, VMW, AWK, FTNT, XYL, BCC, ITCI, ANET, KRYS, CARR, ARCC, CP, EA, PRU, RJF, UGI, WTS, FSLR, GSL, KN, KEYS, KHC, PTON, BEPC, SNOW, ABNB, UHAL, AVY, BMO, CHRW, CSGS, CNC, CSCO, CHCO, FELE, GIL, GPI, MNST, HAS, ISRG, KFRC, KSS, MRVL, MET, NUAN, OSIS, PATK, PAYX, PEP, QDEL, O, SGEN, STKL, EBAY, KRA, CG, PANW, RLGY, FATE, SE, BORR, DOW, CHWY, DDOG, OTIS, COIN, ALGN, Y, ALNY, AIG, AMP, AME, ADI, ANSS, ACGL, ADM, AJG, BIDU, BLL, BLDP, BAX, BMRN, BAM, BF.B, BC, BG, CAE, VIAC, CPB, CCL, CTAS, ED, CPRT, GLW, DLTR, DD, ECL, ELS, ERIE, EL, EXPE, EXR, FMC, FAST, GPN, HRB, WELL, HSIC, HRL, HUM, MTCH, IFF, ISBC, J, KNX, LNN, MTB, MANH, MAR, MKC, MCK, MLAB, MSEX, MOH, MPWR, NBTB, NDAQ, NATI, NTAP, ON, PPG, PPL, PH, PBCT, PLUG, PFG, PGR, RSG, ROK, SBAC, SIVB, SPG, LUV, TRV, SWK, STLD, SYK, SUI, SYY, TDY, TSCO, OLED, VFC, VTR, VMC, WRB, WCN, WST, WHR, WGO, XLNX, IRBT, HEI.A, LDOS, BBDC, DAL, MSCI, AQN, HOLI, KDP, JBT, VRSK, LEA, CDXS, GMAB, GM, BAH, FRC, ZG, ZNGA, AMBA, WDAY, NRC, NWSA, MMI, HLT, AMC, BLBD, SYF, HUBS, GWB, QRVO, SEDG, BKI, CABO, BATRK, LSXMK, USFD, FTV, TWLO, MEDP, TTD, CWH, ZTO, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, IR, ARGX, BKR, ROKU, MDB, AQUA, ERO, DNLI, AVLR, TME, LYFT, TW, UBER, LSPD, NET, GFL, PLTR, DASH, LAZR, GNOG, EVCM,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, BRK.B, MSFT, BSX, CL, MMM, SHW, V, LRCX, TROW, HCA, BLK, BBY, GE, IRWD, A, CMI, FB, AMGN, IDXX, TXN, NOW, ADP, NVDA, DGX, TD, ZTS, ZBH, BABA, MPW, RMD, ROP, FSV, AVTR, ADBE, KO, DXCM, EMR, JPM, MAS, MTD, MCHP, RF, MASI, MRNA, ARW, CMP, EFX, INTU, LPX, MCD, NWL, PCAR, WFC, WY, WU, VEEV, YUMC, YETI, CTVA, TXG, ALL, BK, LLY, IBM, IRM, PII, PG, TMO, MELI, AVGO, BNS, CDNS, CTSH, DVA, EXAS, FICO, GIS, HPQ, HST, MDLZ, LII, MU, NKE, SNA, WAT, FLNG, IQV, ALLY, PLD, AMD, AZPN, AZO, BIIB, BLKB, BMY, GIB, DHR, HD, ICE, LOW, ORCL, ROST, CRM, SIRI, SBUX, TYL, GWW, GH, AFL, NLY, ADSK, CVS, LUMN, CRL, COO, COST, DE, HIBB, JNPR, K, GOGL, LEN, MKL, MCO, MS, NTES, NVAX, PKI, UNH, WDC, CROX, RUN, HPE, ATH, NIO, FOXA, FOX, ZM, BEKE, AOS, T, ABT, APD, AMT, TFC, BAC, BRO, CM, CNI, CAT, CLX, CMCSA, CAG, DHI, DRE, EMN, FDX, HOLX, HBAN, INFO, ITW, KEY, KMB, MSM, MAA, NKTR, NSC, ODFL, OHI, PNC, PTC, BKNG, RNR, RUSHA, POOL, STT, STC, SLF, NLOK, SNPS, TJX, TECH, TTC, UNP, UHS, VRTX, VSH, DIS, ANTM, WERN, WABC, CMG, BX, NMM, SHIP, BTG, KL, DG, CIT, CHTR, SAND, EPAM, ENPH, TPH, VOYA, CRTO, W, AXTA, PYPL, LW, BHVN, ATUS, SKLZ, KD, ACAD, SRPT, VCEL, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AEM, ALB, APH, IVZ, ARNA, AZN, ATO, BCE, GOLD, BIO, BWA, CF, CSX, CPT, CCJ, CAH, CE, SCHW, CINF, CTXS, CGNX, BVN, BAP, CCK, XRAY, DKS, DISCA, DPZ, DISH, ENS, EXEL, EXPD, FDS, FNF, FITB, F, BEN, FCX, FRO, GPC, GT, HALO, PEAK, EHC, HON, IEX, INCY, IP, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JW.A, KGC, LKQ, LNC, LYV, LMT, MGA, MFC, MKTX, MLM, SPGI, MHK, VTRS, ES, OTEX, PNM, PAAS, NTR, PHM, RPM, REG, RS, RCII, RBA, WRK, RCI, ROL, SANM, SLB, SNBR, SJR, WPM, SCCO, TFX, TER, TEVA, TRI, TRP, TREX, TRMB, USB, UDR, MTN, VRSN, VNO, WPC, WBA, AUY, TDG, CODI, CSII, CSIQ, TMUS, DFS, ULTA, FNV, CIXX, TNET, AGNC, RGA, LOPE, PBA, SSNC, JKS, CBOE, NOAH, FLT, MOS, FBHS, VIPS, VCRA, SPLK, HASI, CDW, SFM, RNG, BURL, TWTR, ARMK, PAYC, SPWH, CCS, CFG, SYNH, LBRDK, QSR, GDDY, ETSY, SHOP, TRU, TDOC, Z, LSXMA, VICI, EQH, BE, ELAN, TWST, PINS, OSH, XPEV, BSY, OGN, NE, VSCO,
- Sold Out: XLRN, ALV, KMI, DECK, KSU, GNTX, PRGS, SLM, STMP, WDFC, SPB, SPSC, ENR, MDRX, THRM, FIX, CVA, UFS, FBP, FRME, TGNA, LHX, HTLF, HRC, NTCT, PRFT, RMBS, RAVN, LEN.B, CVLT, MDGL, SEM, SSTK, SCR, XNCR, HLI, PJT, TWNK, KDMN, BAND, YMAB, MDLA, PPD, ACI, AMED, ABR, SAM, BKE, CATY, DDS, D, EXPO, FL, GPX, FUL, HAIN, HAL, HEI, MHO, MED, ASGN, RL, BPOP, SAFM, SRE, SHEN, SKY, SON, SCS, TDS, XPER, UCBI, WYNN, L, VNDA, TTGT, NNA, ECHO, CALX, EXPI, CSOD, HII, APAM, TMHC, BLUE, OMF, NMIH, IMUX, DRNA, LE, FIVN, MC, RESN, SAGE, FTAI, EVH, RGNX, HRI, HWM, CADE, CADE, CLDR, NMRK, SONO, SOLY, KTB, APRE, AI, ADN, JXN,
For the details of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skandinaviska+enskilda+banken+ab+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,920,885 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,307,032 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 170,050 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,044 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 158,264 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $356.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 211,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 77,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $226.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paragon 28 Inc (FNA)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Paragon 28 Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $19.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 366,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $170.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,990,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,431,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,712,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $622.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 199,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Intel Corp by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,802,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 898,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: (KSU)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.Sold Out: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $45.73 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.78.
