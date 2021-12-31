Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Buys Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intel Corp, sells Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). As of 2021Q4, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) owns 998 stocks with a total value of $19.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,920,885 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,307,032 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 170,050 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,044 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 158,264 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $356.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 211,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 77,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $226.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) initiated holding in Paragon 28 Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $19.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 366,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $170.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,990,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,431,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,712,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $622.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 199,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in Intel Corp by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,802,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 898,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $45.73 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.78.