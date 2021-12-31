Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fun

New Purchases: DBMF, IDEV, IWF, AMZN, PDI, SCHR, GUNR, VXF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Microsoft Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $581 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,143,342 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 205,154 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,262,886 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 185,746 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 69,590 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.16%

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 79,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $280.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.16%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $418.628900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 69,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 176.51%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 191,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 191.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 208,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 311,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 88,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91.

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.68.