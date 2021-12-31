Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Aflac Inc

For the details of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,650,000 shares, 32.74% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 1,500,000 shares, 29.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 600,000 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 240,000 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 700,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.24%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.81%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $418.628900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01.
