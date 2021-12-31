Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Aflac Inc

New Purchases: IWD, VTI, VOO,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Aflac Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,650,000 shares, 32.74% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 1,500,000 shares, 29.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 600,000 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 240,000 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 700,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.24%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.81%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $418.628900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01.