Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Aflac Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Aflac Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,650,000 shares, 32.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 1,500,000 shares, 29.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 600,000 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 240,000 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 700,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.24%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.81%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $418.628900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mizuho Bank, Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus