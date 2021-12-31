B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: JEPI, PDI, PNQI, RBLX, ILPT, BIGZ, BITO, JAAA, COIN, BSV, LCID, VOOG, UBS, FLRN, CG, STAG, LDUR, TEL, PMT, XV6, RMNI, FLOT, U, HOOD, JXN, BUFR, LTRY, RIVN, CMPO, DD, VDE, MKC, EW, MSI, NVO, PNW, STIP, OPI, POOL, SPLV, CL, KMPR, QQQE, RDS.B, NEAR, FFA, MCHI, XLRE, PLD, EEM, USIG, SCHB, RZV, LGH, AON, DERM, DERM, DISCA, KEY, MPW, O, STE, URI, WDC, NVG, JFR, BXMX, GDL, DBRG, KOS, PAGP, BNTX, SGAM, SDIG, ARKQ, BTCY, ELOX, ASXC,
- Added Positions: JPM, QQQ, GS, BAC, VTV, AMGN, SPY, AMZN, MSFT, BA, GOOGL, AAPL, FB, VIAC, FOCT, VUG, NVDA, GOOG, RPG, VTI, FNOV, HYZD, VIG, VO, EPD, FDX, BOND, CSM, VCSH, ENB, LOW, CRM, V, AVGO, RIV, DGRO, MNA, RDVY, SMH, NLY, CVX, COST, PG, UNH, WMT, IWP, QUAL, SHY, TIP, VB, XLE, ADBE, AMP, ARCC, BMY, F, GPN, HD, IBM, MDT, ORLY, PH, TJX, TGT, AXON, UNP, WM, STWD, DG, GMRE, ABBV, DOW, AIO, UPST, AGG, DBC, DLN, EFA, EFG, FDN, HYS, NUSC, QCLN, VBK, ABT, ACN, APH, AMAT, AZO, ADP, BRK.B, BLDR, CSX, CAT, CI, C, CLF, KO, DHR, DUK, EOG, LLY, EL, XOM, LHX, HON, INTC, ICE, LRCX, MAR, MCD, MET, PFE, RSG, ROK, ROP, SCI, SHW, TXN, TSCO, WBA, WFC, ZBRA, NAD, BHK, FRA, KYN, BX, MELI, MAIN, KMI, PSX, PANW, MPLX, MGNI, USDP, QRVO, DOCU, ABNB, BLDE, BLOK, CIBR, CWB, DEED, DWM, FTSL, FV, FVD, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IQLT, ISTB, IVV, IWM, IWR, LIT, MGC, MUNI, SDY, SJNK, SLVO, SPLG, SWAN, VCIT, VGT, VHT, VNQ, VOO, VV, XLF, XLV, XLY, CB, ASML, AB, AMRN, AXP, TFC, BDX, BLK, BTI, BG, CDNS, FIS, CSCO, CMCSA, COP, STZ, ANIX, DE, DKS, DPZ, DOV, ETN, EMR, GIS, GPC, HUM, HUN, IRM, JKHY, KMB, MDLZ, LH, LECO, MGA, MRVL, MS, NVR, NOC, NG, NVS, OKE, ORCL, PNC, PAYX, PAA, QCOM, RWT, RGEN, TRP, USB, UPS, RTX, WMB, TXMD, LWLG, ET, GAB, HQH, PAI, JPS, EVV, EAD, PFN, EXG, QQQX, TMUS, CLR, LULU, AGNC, IVR, HYI, TURN, RC, TPVG, FPL, PIRS, BW, TEAM, OCX, NOVN, OPP, XFLT, ZS, WISA, YETI, MRNA, ALTG, UBER, CRWD, AMCR, BRMK, CARR, FTHY, AAXJ, ARKW, DNOV, DVY, EMB, FNI, FXL, GDX, HDV, IEI, IJH, ITA, IWN, IWS, IYR, KNG, KRE, LQD, LQDH, NOBL, PAVE, PFFA, PSL, SLQD, SPAB, VBR, VGSH, VIS, VOE, VPU, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, FTSM, MRK, VZ, IWY, LDSF, RSP, GLD, FPXI, T, AMD, SOFI, SOFI, MU, NVAX, PLTR, ARKK, DIA, IJR, AWH, TMO, BSTZ, NUSI, PFF, WELL, FIXD, VNLA, D, PEAK, LMT, SRE, SBUX, TSM, DIS, TTD, JCO, FPE, HYLS, JPST, VTIP, MO, CTO, FCX, GE, HR, OTRK, JNJ, UL, WHR, LFMD, RILY, SANW, TSLA, TWTR, ETSY, SHOP, SNAP, ROKU, MDB, NET, BAR, IGHG, MBSD, MDY, TOTL, MMM, APD, ALB, ALL, BP, CDE, CMI, DXCM, ECL, FISV, GILT, HRL, ILMN, IDN, J, PENN, PRU, RPM, SO, TER, VTR, VOD, WY, PMO, BRW, NCV, NEA, HPF, NRO, CSQ, NFJ, DAL, PM, PHYS, VUZI, GM, HCA, DPG, ENPH, FUBO, VEEV, CARA, BABA, QSR, TDOC, TWLO, OKTA, CVNA, SPOT, JHAA, ZM, CHWY, SNOW, ASO, MP, DOCN, ARKG, BLV, CALF, IGSB, FALN, FBND, FMAY, FTLS, GSY, HYEM, IJJ, IVOL, IWB, IWO, MINT, PAPR, PDP, PHO, QED, QYLD, RAVI, SCHA, SCHV, SLV, SOXX, SPVU, VGK, VONG, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLP,
- Sold Out: SPLK, SHV, PCI, RPV, DKNG, COUP, PGHY, QQEW, OPEN, EMQQ, LUV, UCON, EMD, POCT, FIV, NH, FSLY, SE, RIGS, PINS, VXRT, IBB, SEDG, FVRR, INMD, BMEZ, DLY, FINX, ARKF, CURI, CURI, TDAC, MOAT, Z, W, PAYC, ASC, RH, ZG, PGR, SAVA, NEM, XHS, INFI, PSFE, KBNT, SIC, JHB, INSE, CGO, ITI, GAIA, USAU, KD, GNPX, HNRG, NGD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 366,388 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 175,032 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,738 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 276,872 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,876 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.045200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 68,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 62,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93. The stock is now traded at around $186.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $14.008200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 306.81%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.932800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 847,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $363.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 174.97%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $375.503000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 464.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 541.80%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $233.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21.Sold Out: Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.28.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.
