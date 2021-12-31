Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: EWT, PBD, HRB, CCL, ISRG, CRWD, AFL, BA, CAT, FDX, GE, GOVT, IEMG, REET, SRE, WFC,
- Added Positions: MCHI, FXI, VGT, HYG, AGG, PFF, GOOG, MSFT, BAB, INTU, UNH, QCOM, DHI, ZS, VCLT, JPM, BMY, BLK, AMGN, FB, JBHT, PEP, INDA, KO, KMB, DOCU, TIP, SDY, SNOW, AAPL, APD, GLD, AMZN, TXN, HD, MBB, GWW, PFE, TWLO, QQQ, SNAP, XBI, DVY, BK, AVGO, WHR, IBB, OMC, IYR, COST, EL, VZ, VCIT, ESGV, GDXJ, GDX, VCR, VNQ, PANW, TSN, TMO, REGN, RH, PG, MS, MDLZ, MA, EAGG, IEO, IEI, IGV, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SPY, EEM, ASHR, XLI, XLB, XLK, XLC, SOXX, SQ, QCLN, TDOC, DBA, SHOP, PYPL, VCSH, IEF, CRM, LIT, DIS, AMD, SHY, CSCO, MU, LQD, FCX, NFLX, T, AMAT, EMQQ, SIVB, MNDT, OKTA, WMT, PAVE, IYE, TLT, SPLK, ZM, XSOE, CPRI, XLU, BOND, JNJ, REM, QUAL, USMV, CHIQ, GILD, GIS, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: IVV, DIA, XLY, XLE, VWO, XOP, ICLN, TSLA, ZTS, GOLD, F, HAL, USB,
For the details of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
- Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 13,364,740 shares, 31.23% of the total portfolio.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 10,500,000 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio.
- Block Inc (SQ) - 907,930 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 1,226,883 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 1,870,000 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.59%
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $191.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.59%. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,870,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,224,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 100.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $426.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 63,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 51.19%. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 82.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.. Also check out:
1. SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. keeps buying