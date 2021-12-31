Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: EWT, PBD, HRB, CCL, ISRG, CRWD, AFL, BA, CAT, FDX, GE, GOVT, IEMG, REET, SRE, WFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. owns 184 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 13,364,740 shares, 31.23% of the total portfolio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 10,500,000 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Block Inc (SQ) - 907,930 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 1,226,883 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 1,870,000 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.59%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $191.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.59%. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,870,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,224,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 100.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $426.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 63,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 51.19%. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 82.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.