Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rathbones Group PLC Buys CME Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Chegg Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rathbones Group PLC (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Autodesk Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Chegg Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rathbones Group PLC. As of 2021Q4, Rathbones Group PLC owns 421 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rathbones Group PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rathbones+group+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rathbones Group PLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,953,821 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 2,229,218 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 128,919 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,384 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,582,743 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,021,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.024700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 287,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.024700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 287,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR)

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.58 and $40, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 190,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ipsidy Inc (AUID)

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Ipsidy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.626300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 103.01%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $244.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 856,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $246.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 502,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,908,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 336.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $205.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 429.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 126,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Boise Cascade Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $64.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 639,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Sold Out: Vista Gold Corp (VGZ)

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in Vista Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.82, with an estimated average price of $0.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rathbones Group PLC. Also check out:

1. Rathbones Group PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rathbones Group PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rathbones Group PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rathbones Group PLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus