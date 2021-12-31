Rathbones Group PLC Buys CME Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Chegg Inc

- New Purchases: SCHW, S, S, IMCR, VIG, AUID, VFH, VCSH, CIBR, GRID, ADGI, XOP, VGT, SDG, ICLN, FKU, BARK, UPST, ATNF, DKNG, ORCL, ICE, DHR,
- Added Positions: CME, ADSK, MSFT, ALGN, UBER, CAT, ADBE, ABT, JPM, AMZN, GOOGL, V, PCAR, TMO, BCC, BAC, COO, PEP, FIS, EQIX, JKHY, NTRS, BAH, KO, FCX, HON, MA, FB, WMS, SHOP, EW, EL, LMT, MCD, MS, NFLX, PHM, ANSS, ECL, BKNG, TSM, WEC, DFS, VRSK, HASI, OTIS, SPYX, AMGN, BMI, GOLD, BF.B, EMR, NEE, HL, JNJ, MRVL, SPGI, PG, AXON, TRMB, USB, VZ, ZBRA, ZBH, TECK, GNRC, XYL, PANW, ZTS, TRUP, GDDY, SQ, PACK, GH, BYND, SQSP, GLD, TIP, VOO, VPL, VTWO, VWO, AOS, AMD, AXP, AMAT, BLDP, BK, BLK, BMY, CM, GLW, DEO, DOV, GE, ILMN, SJM, KMB, LFUS, LYV, MRK, SKX, SYY, TXN, TRI, UL, UNP, UNH, EBAY, QRTEA, FSLR, MELI, AGI, CHTR, TWLO, VIR, U, PLTR, ABNB, COIN, OTLY, ACWV, BSV, COPX, IGSB, EWJ, FEM, FEUZ, FJP, FNX, FPA, IBND, IWB, IXC, SKYY, VB, VCIT, VT, VTI, WPS, XME,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, GPN, BDX, BABA, CRWD, JXN, GS, YUMC, QCOM, SPY, T, ULTA, COST, CL, C, PTC, INTC, EEM, EPP, GIB, EWU, NKE, GII, MDLZ, HD, PICB, LMBS, MO, LLY, IWM, CDNS, CLX, IXN, AQUA, MXCT, SUSB, ZS, IR, SUSC, KHC, VGK, TTD, MMM, XPEV, SUSA, DVY, DXJ, EZU, FTSM, HYLS, IJH, QQQ, IOO, IVV, IWP, EGP, VTRS, MMC, GHL, GILD, GIS, FAST, FMC, XOM, NEM, CMCSA, CSCO, CVS, BA, BMO, AME, AMT, WM, PSLV, KKR, MXL, AWK, BX, SQM, UTF, WFC, PPTA, WAB, TTEK, SYK, SBUX, SSRM, OII, NVS,
- Sold Out: CHGG, FDX, CG, TDOC, DWX, WISH, PTON, ZM, DOW, NIO, CARG, TRHC, TCMD, APD, TWOU, GPL, VGZ, MSON, VIAC, BSX, AIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rathbones Group PLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,953,821 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,229,218 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 128,919 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,384 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,582,743 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,021,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.024700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 287,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.58 and $40, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 190,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ipsidy Inc (AUID)
Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Ipsidy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.626300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 103.01%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $244.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 856,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $246.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 502,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,908,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 336.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $205.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 429.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 126,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)
Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Boise Cascade Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $64.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 639,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.Sold Out: Vista Gold Corp (VGZ)
Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in Vista Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.82, with an estimated average price of $0.72.
