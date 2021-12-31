Rathbones Group PLC Buys CME Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Chegg Inc

New Purchases: SCHW, S, S, IMCR, VIG, AUID, VFH, VCSH, CIBR, GRID, ADGI, XOP, VGT, SDG, ICLN, FKU, BARK, UPST, ATNF, DKNG, ORCL, ICE, DHR,

SCHW, S, S, IMCR, VIG, AUID, VFH, VCSH, CIBR, GRID, ADGI, XOP, VGT, SDG, ICLN, FKU, BARK, UPST, ATNF, DKNG, ORCL, ICE, DHR, Added Positions: CME, ADSK, MSFT, ALGN, UBER, CAT, ADBE, ABT, JPM, AMZN, GOOGL, V, PCAR, TMO, BCC, BAC, COO, PEP, FIS, EQIX, JKHY, NTRS, BAH, KO, FCX, HON, MA, FB, WMS, SHOP, EW, EL, LMT, MCD, MS, NFLX, PHM, ANSS, ECL, BKNG, TSM, WEC, DFS, VRSK, HASI, OTIS, SPYX, AMGN, BMI, GOLD, BF.B, EMR, NEE, HL, JNJ, MRVL, SPGI, PG, AXON, TRMB, USB, VZ, ZBRA, ZBH, TECK, GNRC, XYL, PANW, ZTS, TRUP, GDDY, SQ, PACK, GH, BYND, SQSP, GLD, TIP, VOO, VPL, VTWO, VWO, AOS, AMD, AXP, AMAT, BLDP, BK, BLK, BMY, CM, GLW, DEO, DOV, GE, ILMN, SJM, KMB, LFUS, LYV, MRK, SKX, SYY, TXN, TRI, UL, UNP, UNH, EBAY, QRTEA, FSLR, MELI, AGI, CHTR, TWLO, VIR, U, PLTR, ABNB, COIN, OTLY, ACWV, BSV, COPX, IGSB, EWJ, FEM, FEUZ, FJP, FNX, FPA, IBND, IWB, IXC, SKYY, VB, VCIT, VT, VTI, WPS, XME,

PYPL, GPN, BDX, BABA, CRWD, JXN, GS, YUMC, QCOM, SPY, T, ULTA, COST, CL, C, PTC, INTC, EEM, EPP, GIB, EWU, NKE, GII, MDLZ, HD, PICB, LMBS, MO, LLY, IWM, CDNS, CLX, IXN, AQUA, MXCT, SUSB, ZS, IR, SUSC, KHC, VGK, TTD, MMM, XPEV, SUSA, DVY, DXJ, EZU, FTSM, HYLS, IJH, QQQ, IOO, IVV, IWP, EGP, VTRS, MMC, GHL, GILD, GIS, FAST, FMC, XOM, NEM, CMCSA, CSCO, CVS, BA, BMO, AME, AMT, WM, PSLV, KKR, MXL, AWK, BX, SQM, UTF, WFC, PPTA, WAB, TTEK, SYK, SBUX, SSRM, OII, NVS, Sold Out: CHGG, FDX, CG, TDOC, DWX, WISH, PTON, ZM, DOW, NIO, CARG, TRHC, TCMD, APD, TWOU, GPL, VGZ, MSON, VIAC, BSX, AIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CME Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Autodesk Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Global Payments Inc, Chegg Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rathbones Group PLC. As of 2021Q4, Rathbones Group PLC owns 421 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,953,821 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Visa Inc (V) - 2,229,218 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 128,919 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,384 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,582,743 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,021,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.024700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 287,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.58 and $40, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 190,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Ipsidy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.626300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 103.01%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $244.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 856,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $246.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 502,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,908,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 336.89%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $205.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 87,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 429.29%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 126,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC added to a holding in Boise Cascade Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $64.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 639,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Rathbones Group PLC sold out a holding in Vista Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.82, with an estimated average price of $0.72.