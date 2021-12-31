Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, First Busey Corp, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Independent Bank Group Inc

New Purchases: CADE, CADE, BUSE, HBAN, UBSI, MBWM, NCBS, CCB,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, First Busey Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Independent Bank Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 482,658 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,049,103 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 827,900 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 56,041 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 311,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 881,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 483,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 119,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Mercantile Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.924700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 120,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 66.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 354,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 226.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 87,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 249,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in OP Bancorp by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 458,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37.