IQST – iQSTEL Confirms $90 Million 2022 Revenue Forecast And Nasdaq Uplisting Initiative

New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) continues into the second month of 2022 on track toward its $90 million annual revenue target and Nasdaq uplisting in spite of the prevailing inflationary news and market volatility. In conjunction with the company’s growth and uplisting objectives, iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias continues in his regular publication of periodic updates narrating the company’s progress. The CEO’s latest letter to shareholders is included in its entirety below:

Dear Shareholders:

My update today is brief. The primary purpose of my update is to reassure shareholders that iQSTEL remains well on track toward our 2022 forecasted $90 million revenue target as well as remaining on track to uplist to Nasdaq in the first six months of this year.

News about inflation and market volatility is flooding the media channels. In spite of the market news, iQSTEL has not altered any of its 2022 plans and no hurdle has arisen altering our path.

While iQSTEL’s share price is not immune from the prevailing market volatility, we remain confident market conditions will improve and likewise optimistic in the potential of iQSTEL’s share price to organically rise to the Nasdaq minimum listing requirement.

Sincerely,

Leandro Iglesias

CEO

