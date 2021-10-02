Tyson Foods Holds Annual Meeting

Shareholders Elect Slate of Diverse Directors

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) held a virtual annual meeting of shareholders earlier today to address company business following its successful first quarter results.

Tyson shareholders elected a diverse board: As noted in the company’s most recent proxy statement, of the 13 directors, four are women, three are ethnically diverse and nine are independent. Chairman John H. Tyson was reelected to the board of directors, as were Les R. Baledge, Mike Beebe, Maria Claudia Borras, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Barbara A. Tyson and Noel White. Shareholders also elected Donnie King, president & CEO of Tyson Foods, to the board.

Shareholders also ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the company for the 2022 fiscal year. They also voted against a shareholder proposal requesting a report on the company’s sustainable packaging efforts.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 team members on October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.





Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-236-9022

