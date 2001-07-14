Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (ASTR, HOL) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (“Astra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTR, HOL). Investors who purchased Astra shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fastr.

The investigation concerns whether Astra and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 29, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital published an article about Astra called “Astra Space, Inc (ASTR): Headed for Dis-Astra.” The article alleged multiple issues including that “Astra’s rocket launch projections are nonsense. No market analysis supports Astra’s planned 300+ launches by 2025.” The report also alleges that “[p]ost-merger cash on hand – originally touted as sufficient to fully fund the company until daily launch in 2025 – is now only enough to cover monthly launches in 2023[.]” The article continued to allege that “the seemingly mundane issue of finding somewhere to launch is a risk to Astra’s long-term vision because contrary to management’s oft repeated claim – Astra can’t launch from anywhere,” and “[r]ecent M&A and a broadband constellation announcement smack of trying to run SpaceX’s playbook – but without any of SpaceX’s resources and without having first established basic launch reliability.” Following this news, Astra stock dropped during intraday trading on December 29, 2021.

