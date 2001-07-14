Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (“Pulse” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLSE). Investors who purchased Pulse shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fplse.

The investigation concerns whether Pulse and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 8, 2022, Pulse issued a press release “announc[ing] an update to its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) submission to add the specific indication for treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to expand the CellFX System’s current labeling.” Specifically, Pulse advised that following its submission of “ a 510(k) in December 2021 to add the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to the CellFX System’s indications for use in the United States”, “ [o]n February 5, 2022, the Company received an Additional Information (“AI”) letter from the FDA”, in which “the FDA stated it did not believe the Company provided sufficient clinical evidence at this time to support the expanded indication for use, and that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.” On this news, Pulse’s stock price fell $3.74 per share, or 34.44%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Pulseshares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fplse. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005181/en/