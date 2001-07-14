Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of SelectQuote, Inc.(“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT). Investors who purchased SelectQuote shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fslqt.

The investigation concerns whether SelectQuote and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 7, 2022, SelectQuote reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Among other items, SelectQuote reported a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share and a 45% year-over-year revenue decline. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker attributed the shortfall to “unexpected challenges” in SelectQuote’s Medicare Advantage business. In addition, SelectQuote updated its 2022 guidance to forecast a net loss of $255 million to $236 million. On this news, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 45.79%, to close at $3.54 per share on February 8, 2022.

