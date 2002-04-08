Homology Medicines Announces Presentations on HMI-203 Investigational Gene Therapy for Hunter Syndrome and Broad Applicability of AAVHSC Platform for Lysosomal Storage Disorders at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ Meeting

- Data Supported juMPStart Trial Evaluating One-Time, Systemic Administration of HMI-203 in ERT-Treated Adults -



- Details of HMI-203 Clinical Trial Design and Encouraging Preclinical Data Featured in Platform Presentations -

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. ( FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today multiple presentations on HMI-203 gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Hunter syndrome (MPS II), which is being evaluated in juMPStart, a Phase 1 open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial in adults with Hunter syndrome. In oral platform presentations, key eligibility criteria and planned endpoints for the juMPStart trial were discussed and data from the HMI-203 IND-enabling studies were presented. Homology also shared patient, caregiver and key opinion leader (KOL) feedback on the unmet medical need in Hunter syndrome, despite the availability of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), and the potential for a one-time gene therapy for patients that could impact peripheral and central nervous system (CNS) manifestations. These presentations at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ Meeting also included data on Homology’s AAVHSC platform and potential to treat additional lysosomal storage disorders, including metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), based on CNS transduction in non-human primates (NHPs).

“These presentations highlight how Homology’s gene therapy approach to Hunter syndrome and other lysosomal storage diseases is developed to target both the peripheral as well as the CNS manifestations of these multi-organ disorders,” stated Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “We designed the juMPStart clinical trial with our one-time, systemic gene therapy candidate by incorporating data and feedback we generated from our IND-enabling studies, as well as patient, caregiver and physician feedback. We believe that HMI-203 has the potential to address the peripheral and CNS challenges of Hunter syndrome that are not addressed by standard of care ERT, and that a one-time I.V. administration would be a major advance for patients and their families.”

In the platform presentation titled, “Clinical Trial Design for HMI-203 Investigational Gene Therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II) Informed by Cross-Correction Potential and Key Opinion Leader Input,” new details about the juMPStart trial were presented along with data from IND-enabling studies, including:

juMPStart clinical trial design, which includes three sequential dose cohorts with up to three adults with Hunter syndrome currently on ERT in each cohort;

Select eligibility criteria and planned endpoints for juMPStart; and

Evidence of cellular cross-correction indicating that I2S enzyme can be produced from transduced cells, secreted into the bloodstream and then taken up by nearby un-transduced cells following a single intravenous (I.V.) administration of HMI-203 in the Hunter syndrome murine model.



Related, in the platform presentation and accompanying poster titled, “Summary of Nonclinical Data for a Gene Therapy Developmental Candidate HMI-203 for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, or Hunter Syndrome,” additional data from IND-enabling studies with HMI-203 were presented. A single I.V. administration of HMI-203 in the Hunter syndrome murine model resulted in long-term:

Transduction and therapeutically relevant I2S expression in key peripheral tissues and CNS;

Reduction of LAMP1 accumulation in peripheral tissues and the CNS, which indicates normal lysosome function;

Reduction in additional Hunter syndrome biomarkers; and

Direct skeletal benefit by preventing progression of craniofacial and hindlimb deformities.

In a poster co-authored with the National MPS Society, “Patient and Physician Perspectives Inform Clinical Trial Design for a Single Intravenous Dose of HMI-203, a Gene Therapy Candidate for Adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), or Hunter Syndrome,” data on unmet medical need in adult patients with Hunter syndrome were highlighted alongside KOL feedback on the proposed juMPStart clinical trial design. Feedback from patients, caregivers and KOLs demonstrated that:

While ERT is currently the most beneficial therapy for Hunter syndrome, the unmet medical needs remain high and most burdensome, including: limited range of motion and mobility, pain and hearing loss;

Patient expectations for a one-time gene therapy, include disease maintenance with ERT-independence; and

KOLs supported planned design for juMPStart, including ERT-discontinuation plan.



Lastly, in the poster titled, “AAVHSCs and CNS-Targeting Gene Therapy for Lysosomal Storage Disorders,” the potential of utilizing AAVHSCs for lysosomal storage disorders was presented. Following a single I.V. administration of AAVHSCs in NHPs, data demonstrated:

Broad peripheral microglia tropism to cells that are important for maintaining CNS health;

Crossing of the blood-brain and -retina barriers, allowing access to the CNS; and

Cross-correction potential of lysosomal enzymes in nearby cells.



For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com/publications.

About Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), or Hunter Syndrome

MPS II, or Hunter syndrome, is a rare, X-linked lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) gene, which is responsible for producing the I2S enzyme that breaks down large sugar molecules, or cellular waste, called glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). Severe Hunter syndrome results in toxic lysosomal accumulation of GAGs that causes progressive debilitation and decline in intellectual function. Hunter syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 170,000 males, and the severe form leads to life expectancy of 10 to 20 years.

