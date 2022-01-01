Toll Brothers Now Selling Luxury Single-family Homes and Townhomes at Westhaven at Ovation in Winter Garden

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Westhaven at Ovation, a new community within the master-planned Horizon West development in southwest Orlando, is open for sales. The temporary sales center is located in the Toll Brothers Lakeshore community at 8818 Lakeshore Pointe Drive in Winter Garden, Florida. The Westhaven at Ovation sales center and four new model homes – including one townhome and three single-family homes – are currently under construction and will be open in spring 2022.



Located minutes from the region’s world-renowned attractions and a half-hour west of downtown Orlando, Westhaven at Ovation includes 368 one- and two-story, single-family homes and townhomes, priced from the $400,000s. Home buyers will be able to choose from several all-new floor plans with Farmhouse, Craftsman and Coastal-inspired exterior designs. Homes range in size from 1,760 to over 3,800 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.



Surrounded by lakes and a nature preserve, Westhaven at Ovation will also feature several amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, playground, dog park, and more. In addition, home buyers will enjoy proximity to top-rated schools, colleges, and universities; nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, including Disney Springs, The Mall at Millenia, and Winter Garden Village; as well as the area’s theme parks, golf courses, stadiums, and outdoor recreation at Lake Louisa State Park.



“With an array of versatile, all-new home designs, resort-style amenities, and exciting nearby attractions, Westhaven at Ovation offers residents the ideal Central Florida lifestyle,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Horizon West and look forward to welcoming home buyers to Westhaven at Ovation.”



For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

