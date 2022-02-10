AirPop high performance face masks rapidly expand in Australia & North America

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / STRAX ( STO:STRAX, Financial) ( FRA:NOBC, Financial)

AirPop, the premium high performance face mask brand STRAX holds a five-year global exclusive distribution agreement for, has recently secured key retail channels in the United States, Canada and Australia.

As more consumers discard their cloth masks in favour of a mask brand they can trust to protect them and their families, AirPop has experienced rapid sales and distribution growth with some of the leading retailers in North America and Australia.

The entire range of AirPop masks are now available for purchase in the United States and Canada from bestbuy.com, amazon.com, lowes.com, staples.com and airpophealth.com, but will also launch in several other key traditional retail channels in the coming weeks. In Australia AirPop masks are available through our partnership with Arisit Pty. Ltd. at Harvey Norman, Bing Lee and our recently launched Shopify hosted website airpophealth.com.au.

Since Airpop's foundation in 2015, their focus has been on creating effortlessly wearable high performance respirator face masks, that combine a secure facial "fit" and certified performance levels exceeding those set for professional grade "Personal Protective Equipment" (PPE). The most popular designs: AirPop Light SE, Pocket and Kids masks are redefining the daily mask wearing experience for millions of people.

"AirPop have been sold for more than 7 years in Asia, markets where the use of face masks were adopted earlier than in many other parts of the world. The last two years of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic have put the use of masks in focus on a more global scale as it reduces the spread of airborne diseases in workplaces and communities as well as contributes to the overall respiratory health in situations of dangerous levels of pollution. AirPop together with STRAX brand avo+ have created a strong position for STRAX in the Health & Wellness product category, which we believe will be a valuable business also post the ongoing pandemic", says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO STRAX Group.

About AirPop

Since 2015 we've reimagined everything about how masks work, how they fit, how they feel and how they're made. Traditional PPE masks are a product of the machines that make them rather than the people that wear them. We started from how humans breathe to design the ideal product experience. AirPop masks deliver superior performance by solving three critical issues: fit, filtration and breathability. Our proprietary ergonomic mask design ensures a secure fit & seal, while the 3D architecture creates space and increases airflow for better breathability and comfort.

At the core of every AirPop Mask is a layer of permanently electrostatically charged filter media which in independent lab testing demonstrated >97% filtration efficiency of <0.3-micron airborne particles such as pollen, pet dander, allergens, dirt, environmental air pollution and other airborne particulate matter.

For more information on our range of high-performance face mask visit: www.airpophealth.com or contact us directly at [email protected] or [email protected]

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, Dóttir and grell, and licensed brands include adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Attachments

AirPop high performance face masks rapidly expand in Australia & North America

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688238/AirPop-High-Performance-Face-Masks-Rapidly-Expand-in-Australia-North-America





Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership