Cessna Turbo Skylane Returns to Textron Aviation's Renowned Piston Product Lineup

Textron+Aviation announced today the return of the Cessna+Turbo+Skylane+T182T to its legendary piston product lineup, updated with the latest avionics suite and interiors. The Turbo Skylane’s turbocharged engine delivers exceptional power, generating optimal climb rates and faster cruise speeds, as well as enhanced utility for operations from high-altitude airfields. Textron Aviation is taking orders for the Turbo Skylane with first deliveries to begin in early 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005682/en/

The Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T returns to Textron Aviation's legendary piston product lineup with the latest avionics suite and interiors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Turbo Skylane is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. ( NYSE:TXT, Financial) company.

“The turbocharger adds another level of performance to an already exceptional aircraft,” said Ron Draper, president & CEO, Textron Aviation. “The Cessna Skylane is a remarkably instinctive aircraft to operate, and the turbocharged engine provides even greater performance that enhances the overall flying experience. The Turbo Skylane represents our commitment to offering new and innovative solutions to our piston owners and operators, and we’re pleased to bring expanded capabilities to this segment of the market. And with all of the latest attributes, the Turbo Skylane truly is better than ever.”

The single-engine Turbo Skylane features the latest Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite, a heated propeller, and an in-cabin oxygen system. It is powered by the Lycoming TIO-540 engine and is equipped with a Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) turbocharger, providing the aircraft with 235 horsepower at up to 20,000 feet. The additional power is especially beneficial for pilots flying over mountainous regions or for cruising at higher altitudes.

Originally introduced in 2001, production of the Turbo Skylane T182T was paused in 2013 while the company focused on the addition of a wide range of product developments. The Cessna Skylane, with its normally aspirated Lycoming engine, has been in production since 1956 with more than 23,000 delivered.

“The Skylane has been a great airplane for more than six decades, and especially popular with first-time owners,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Flight Operations. “Through our conversations with customers, many shared a desire for additional power for their unique missions. The Turbo Skylane is a perfect solution. The turbocharger is easy to operate, and the combination of a proven Lycoming engine, a heated McCauley propeller and an in-cabin oxygen system, will make this aircraft a leader in the high-performance, single-engine segment.”

About the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T

The Turbo Skylane T182T has a seating capacity for four and an estimated range of 971 miles. The certified ceiling is 20,000 feet (6,096 meters), and maximum speed is 165 kts. The Lycoming engine is outfitted with a constant-speed, three-blade, electric de-ice McCauley propeller that offers optimal performance in all phases of flight. The cockpit features the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite with a new GI 275 electric standby, providing a brand-new cockpit interface. The built-in oxygen system offers a seamlessly integrated solution for providing pilots and passengers with the onboard oxygen necessary to maximize the performance of the aircraft at higher altitudes.

The Turbo Skylane interior features contoured, ergonomically designed Luxor 2 seats with Alcantara inserts to deliver optimal comfort. Cabin air controls with enhanced ventilation provide consistent cockpit temperatures. Advanced soundproofing, meanwhile, creates a quiet and comfortable environment for passengers.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005682/en/