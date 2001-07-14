FICO Achieves High Ranking in Forbes' Best Mid-Sized Employers List for Two Consecutive Years

FICO, a leading applied analytics company, announced today that it holds a leading position in Forbes Magazine’s America’s Best Employers survey for the second year in a row – #2/500 on the overall Top Mid-Size Employers list and #1/38 in the IT, Internet, Software & Services Industry list. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Ranking the 500 companies, the recognition is calculated by an anonymized survey based entirely on employee satisfaction.

“It is an honor for FICO to be acknowledged as one of America’s Best Employers for the second year,” said Richard Deal, executive vice president and chief HR officer at FICO. “FICO is committed to building a high performance culture which strives to fully engage each and every colleague. We are proud to provide a flexible, trust-based work environment that encourages our people to grow professionally, empowers them to challenge established ways of doing things, and motivates them to earn the respect of team members and customers.”

FICO has a leading analytic decisioning platform used to optimize consumer interactions across all customer decisions. The cloud-based software company created FICO%26reg%3B+Platform, an ideal decisioning foundation companies need to successfully achieve digital transformation. This innovative foundation predicts, analyzes, and optimizes customer interactions in real-time to make better customer decisions.

The same spirit of innovation and empowerment FICO provides its clients also drives FICO’s people. All are given a voice, through quarterly engagement surveys and by contributing to the all-internal FICO Podcast Network, an initiative created by employees, for employees, aimed at broadly sharing thoughts and ideas throughout the organization. Employees are equally empowered to innovate and collaborate to solve internal business challenges via FICO Transformers, a community of global colleagues who work together across disciplines, implementing solutions to common progress barriers.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers (500 large employers and 500 midsize employers) were awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

The awards list posted today, February 10th, 2022, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-midsize-employers%2F%3Fsh%3D640bcc1210f7.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Bozeman, MT, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Ffico & http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fen%2Fblogs%2F.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com%2Fnews.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005737/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership