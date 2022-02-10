Clean Vision Issues Corporate Update; Sees its Clean-Seas Subsidiary Reaching Commercialization in 2022, Entering $125 Billion Hydrogen Economy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today issued a corporate update covering 2021 key achievements and its outlook for 2022.

2021 Highlights

Clean Vision achieved a year of solid corporate growth in 2021 with the completion of its audit for years 2018, 2019 and 2020, its Tier 1 Reg A offering becoming effective with significant funding, expanding its Board of Directors and management team and filing its SEC Form 10 and completing its up-listing to the OTCQB exchange.

2021 also saw Clean Vision, through its Clean-Seas subsidiary, build a solid foundation for its patent-pending Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) with the signing of multiple preliminary agreements with government officials and private sector leaders in Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Those agreements include UAE, Cameroon, Somaliland, DRC, Ecuador, Malaysia, Georgia (Caucasus) as well as solid traction in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Company has also filed for trademark protection for its unique brand of clean hydrogen, AquaH™ -- hydrogen derived from a plastic waste stream.

The fourth quarter saw Clean-Seas partner with India's prestigious Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in order to further develop and commercialize its waste plastic-to-energy technologies and services. To accelerate this line of business, Clean-Seas has purchased and is delivering a pilot pyrolysis plant to Hyderabad for commissioning next month.

2022 Outlook

Building upon its successes last year, 2022willsee Clean-Seas' pyrolysis plant operational for CSIR/IICT in Hyderabad, where it will demonstrate the Company's scalable technology for converting waste plastic into valuable commodities such as low sulfur fuels and AquaH. The Company last week announced it has secured an option to develop and exclusively license a proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology from Kingsberry Power that will enable it to provide a complete end-to-end solution: energy from a waste stream converted and providing clean electricity to an end user. The pyrolysis and fuel cell technologies combined gives Clean-Seas a disruptive advantage as it enters the $125 billion hydrogen economy.

While pyrolysis is a well-established technology worldwide, Clean-Seas expects to use its Hyderabad facility to demonstrate its suite of new technologies to officials from Asia, the Middle East and other nations entering the hydrogen economy. The facility will enable its nascent PCN to advance in India while it further penetrates new global markets. The Company is actively discussing new PCN opportunities stretching from the UAE -- to the US where it intends to tap into billions of dollars in the new Administration's funding for clean-tech infrastructure.

Additionally, the Company in 2022 is targeting one or more corporate acquisitions or strategic alliances in the clean tech sector that will increase and diversify its synergistic assets, markets, and revenue streams.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our ability to provide cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell technologies along with specialized pyrolysis plants, producing and storing hydrogen from waste plastic, can prove a game changer in the months ahead."

Clean Vision expects that its recent OTCQB status will generate broader visibility for the Company exposing it to new customers, investors, and strategic partners.

"I am excited that 2022 is setting up to be the breakout year for Clean Vision," Mr. Bates added. "The world is moving in a positive direction to address the climate crisis that we face -- with solutions ranging from new technologies, to the growth in public awareness for the environment, to increasing ESG investment interest. I truly believe that the Company is well positioned to play a significant role in the transition to a cleaner economy and more sustainable future."

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

[email protected]

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422

Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688216/Clean-Vision-Issues-Corporate-Update-Sees-its-Clean-Seas-Subsidiary-Reaching-Commercialization-in-2022-Entering-125-Billion-Hydrogen-Economy



