NextGen Healthcare Recognized a Forbes Best Employer

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused, cloud-based technology solutions, today announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022. NextGen Healthcare was in the Top 500 of all midsize companies and ranked No. 15 of all Health Care Equipment & Services companies. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes, an esteemed global media company, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We believe in better – for our clients and our employees,” said Donna Greene, executive vice president of human resources at NextGen Healthcare. “Our 2,600 employees are driven by our relentless quest to improve the lives of those who practice medicine and the people they care for. We understand employees are our number one asset and we’ve worked together, with intention, to build an inclusive, rewarding, client-focused culture.”

“This honor from Forbes, on the heels of Best in KLAS recognition for NextGen® Enterprise PM and NextGen® Office, affirms our success in helping build healthier communities – and this starts with our talented and dedicated team,” said David Sides, president and CEO of NextGen Healthcare. “This recognition goes to each one of them, with gratitude for the good progress we’re making in achieving better healthcare outcomes for all.”

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded: 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. NextGen Healthcare was among the midsize employers that were recognized. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The awards list was announced today and can be viewed at Forbes.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

