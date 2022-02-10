Tego Cyber Inc. Partners with Vation Ventures to Develop Long-Term Go-to-Market Strategy and Channel Partner Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has partnered with Vation Ventures to support and accelerate its long-term, go-to-market strategy, as well as leverage Vation Ventures' established Channel-as-a-Service capabilities, to help expand the channel partner program for Tego's recently launched threat intelligent platform.

"The partnership with Vation Ventures is an important next step in the commercialization of our threat intelligence application - Tego Guardian," stated Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "Our sales strategy has always been a hybrid combination of in-house sales combined with a channel partner program. With Vation Ventures supporting sales initiatives through their established network of thousands of executives and potential partners across the globe, we look forward to further developing and accelerating our channel partner program. Moreover, we believe this relationship will allow our current in-house team to continue focusing on building a core user base for the Tego Guardian app by leveraging their existing relationships within the cybersecurity industry," continued Mrs. Wilkinson.

"Vation Ventures is eager to start our engagement with Tego Cyber. Cybersecurity ranked as the number one priority in a recent global report we published directly from the insights of our Innovation Advisory Council," stated Joe O'Callaghan, Managing Partner of Vation Ventures. "This data further validates why the technology channel continues to build out cybersecurity practices rapidly. Tego Cyber will be a strong solution for partners and customers to leverage as threat intelligence is imperative to a robust approach to cybersecurity. Additionally, having a robust channel go-to-market strategy early on in a company's maturity helps the company drive go-to-market traction and helps increase the value of the business given the multiple routes the channel provides to deliver a company's solution to an expanded customer base."

What makes Tego Guardian different from other threat intelligence applications in the market is that it provides an end user's cybersecurity team with data enrichment: a detailed ‘who, what, when and where' of a potential threat, fully integrated into their SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) platform. Other applications may identify that something is ‘malicious' but do not provide any additional information, so the responsibility falls to the enterprise's cybersecurity team to research the threats to establish what the threat is and how urgently action needs to be taken. Tego's threat intelligence platform automates this process saving time and money, adding significant value to an existing cybersecurity investment and increasing the efficacy of the security operations center (SOC) by providing increased speed to decision. The Tego Guardian app seamlessly integrates into the SIEM platform quickly allowing a cybersecurity team to see what threats have been detected within an environment, the categorization of the threat, and which assets within the environment have been affected by the threat. The first version of the Tego Guardian application integrates with the widely used SplunkSIEM platform. A version of the Tego Guardian app for Elastic SIEM will be available in the near future.

About Vation Ventures

Vation Ventures helps innovative companies navigate the technology landscape to support their growth journey and stay ahead of the competition. The ecosystem and solutions Vation Ventures have built are utilized by Fortune 500 companies, venture capital firms, start-ups, channel partners, OEMs, and end customers across the globe-to invest in new ideas, improve how they do business, and drive performance. Every day Vation Ventures helps forward-thinking leaders reshape how they innovate, providing them with access to powerful tools, technologies, and an ecosystem unlike anything currently in the market. This includes Vation Ventures' research platform that enables companies to instantly source leading technologies, bespoke innovation and go-to-market consulting services, and a global community of CXOs, VCs, and entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://vationventures.com/

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

