The Vanguard Health Care Fund's Top 5 Trades

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its fourth-quarter 2021 portfolio earlier this week.

The fund, which is managed by Jean Hynes, invests in a variety of health care-related stocks from around the world in order to achieve long-term capital appreciation. It picks stocks of companies that have high-quality balance sheets, strong management teams and the potential for new products that will generate consistently above-average revenue and earnings growth.

Keeping these criteria in mind, the fund entered six new positions during the three months ended Dec. 31, sold out of six stocks and added to or reduced a number of other existing investments. The most notable trades included a new holding in Waters Corp. ( WAT, Financial), reduced bets on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( REGN, Financial) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( ALNY, Financial) and the divestment of the Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial) and Cerner Corp. ( CERN, Financial) positions.

Waters

The fund invested in 644,223 shares of Waters ( WAT, Financial), allocating 0.48% of the equity portfolio to the position. The stock traded for an average price of $349.79 per share during the quarter.

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company, which manufactures analytical laboratory instruments, supplies and software, has a $20.32 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $334.74 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-book ratio of 55.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

GuruFocus rated Waters’ financial strength 5 out of 10. Although the company has issued approximately $369.82 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level due to adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 6.9 indicates the company is in good standing. The return on invested capital also overshadows the weighted average cost of capital, indicating value is being created as the company grows.

The company’s profitability fared better, scoring a 9 out of 10 rating on the back of strong margins and returns on equity, assets and capital that top a majority of competitors. Waters also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9, meaning operations are healthy, and consistent earnings and revenue growth contributed to a predictability rank of four out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 9.8% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Waters, Vanguard has the largest position with 1.06% of its outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), the Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), among other gurus, also hold the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

With an impact of -0.52% on the equity portfolio, Vanguard trimmed the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN, Financial) stake by 18.62%, selling 424,296 shares. Shares traded for an average price of $616.19 each during the quarter.

The fund now holds 1.85 million shares total, which represent 2.34% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates it has gained 62.58% on the long-held investment so far.

The biotech company, which is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, has a market cap of $67.56 billion; its shares were trading around $624.21 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-book ratio of 3.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is a possible value trap. As a result, potential investors should conduct thorough research before making a decision.

Regeneron’s financial strength was rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to sufficient interest coverage, the company is supported by a robust Altman Z-Score of 9.42 that implies it is in good standing even though the Sloan ratio is indicative of poor earnings quality. The ROIC also eclipses the WACC, suggesting the company is able to create value as it grows.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating, driven by operating margin expansion, strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, meaning conditions are typical for a stable company. The company also has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually.

With a 1.71% stake, Vanguard is the company’s largest guru shareholders. Other gurus with large positions in the stock include Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Impacting the equity portfolio by -0.43%, the Health Care Fund curbed its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( ALNY, Financial) stake by 17.79%, selling 1.12 million shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $185.93.

The fund now holds a total of 5.18 million shares, accounting for 1.75% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows it has gained 86.58% on the investment over its long lifetime.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in developing RNA interference therapeutics for genetically defined diseases, has an $18.57 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $155.71 on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 24.54 and a price-sales ratio of 24.37.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be a possible value trap. As a result, potential investors should perform thorough research before making a decision.

GuruFocus rated Alnylam’s financial strength 4 out of 10. In addition to the debt-related ratios underperforming versus the industry and its own history, the Altman Z-Score of 2.17 indicates the company is under some pressure.

The company’s profitability did not fare as well, scoring a 3 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin and negative returns that, overall, are outperforming versus competitors. The moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5 also suggests conditions are stable. Alnylam has a one-star predictability rank.

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder with an 8.88% stake. Dodge & Cox also holds Alnylam.

Abbott Laboratories

Vanguard dumped its 5.4 million remaining shares of Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -1.29%. The stock traded for an average price of $128.29 per share during the quarter.

GuruFocus says the fund gained an estimated 137.91% on the investment.

The medical device company headquartered in Chicago, which manufactures pacemakers, implantable cardiovascular defibrillators, stents, catheters and other equipment, has a market cap of $229.01 billion; its shares were trading around $129.52 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-book ratio of 6.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.38.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

Abbott’s financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, driven by sufficient interest coverage and a high Altman Z-Score of 5.25. Assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, however, suggesting it is becoming less efficient. The ROIC exceeds the WACC, indicating good value creation is occurring.

The company’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 8. Abbott Labs also has a one-star predictability rank.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 0.5% stake. Diamond Hill, PRIMECAP, Dalio, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) and the MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in Abbott Laboratories.

Cerner

The fund exited its 8.84 million-share investment in Cerner ( CERN, Financial), which had an impact of -1.27% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $76.38 each.

Based on GuruFocus data, Vanguard gained 134.51% on the investment.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based health care information technology company has a $27.05 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $92.35 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-book ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

GuruFocus rated Cerner’s financial strength 5 out of 10. While the high Altman Z-Score of 6.81 indicates the company is in good standing, value creation is also occurring since the ROIC surpasses the WACC.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline, returns outperform over half of its competitors. Cerner also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5 and steady earnings and revenue growth contributed to a 3.5-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return, on average, 9.3% annually.

With a 0.41% stake, the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is Cerner’s largest guru shareholder. Simons’ firm also has a notable investment in the stock.

Additional trades and portfolio composition

During the quarter, Vanguard also boosted the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial), Stryker Corp. ( SYK, Financial) and Insulet Corp. ( PODD, Financial) investments and curbed the Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial) and UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH, Financial) holdings.

The Health Care Fund’s $50.13 billion equity portfolio is composed of 110 stocks. By industry, drug manufacturers make up the largest percentage of its holdings at 38.05%, followed by biotechnology at 19.74% and medical devices and instruments at 14.13%.