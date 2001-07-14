United Rentals Selected to Forbes America's Best Employers 2022 List

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced it has been selected to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022. The award recognizes United Rentals as an employer of choice that provides people a great place to work and grow.

Forbes and Statista Inc., a market research company, selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent, anonymous survey. The survey sampled approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. Survey respondents were also questioned on work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

“The Forbes Best Employer award reflects our passion for helping our people grow professionally and embracing teamwork in everything we do,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “At United Rentals, we know it takes great employees to build a great organization, and we are committed to providing a safe, diverse, world-class work place.”

United Rentals is focused on hiring and retaining exceptional employees at every level. The company offers customized and robust training programs, employee resource groups, comprehensive benefits and compensation, and an unparalleled culture. United Rentals also has an award-winning safety program and is the industry leader in safety. It is actively recruiting for newly-opened positions. Information on opportunities can be found on the United+Rentals+Careers+website.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

