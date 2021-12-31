TD Asset Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, TJX Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, TJX Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, 3M Co, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TD Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, TD Asset Management Inc owns 1493 stocks with a total value of $119.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,058,012 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,476,729 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,076,969 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,024,260 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.55% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,294,665 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $67.126900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,532,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.729300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 347,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 227,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3190.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,024,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 14,476,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,076,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 61.97%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2785.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 890,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $230.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,124,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 121.51%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $925.450100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,084,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 64.75%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 1,426,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 50.89%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.234000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 2,020,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 24.36%. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $174.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 1,754,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 84.31%. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 86,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 68%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 263,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 33.35%. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.050200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 2,959,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.