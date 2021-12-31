TD Asset Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, TJX Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: RIVN, PEJ, NVEI, HCP, KIND, UTHR, TCN, OLPX, CPAA, CPAA, SSD, GTLB, NKTX, NOK, RUBY, NFG, PX, PRDS, RENT, RENT, MMYT, HOOD, IS, SFBS, SKE, SONY, SG, TGB, VLNS, THRX, UPST, VIR, WAVC, ZI, DAVA, AADI, ADGI, ALLK, APP, ASAN, BCYC, BLEUU, BRZE, BMBL, CDRE, CACC, CYTK, DAR, LCID, TRDA, EQRX, EXPI, EXAI, FBP, GRAB, HUBB, IAA, NFNT.U, INMD, DIBS, LIAN,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, FB, TSLA, NVDA, XLF, HYG, NOW, QQQ, NFLX, TEAM, INTU, PFE, UNH, SE, SHOP, MA, FCX, V, ISRG, MDB, HUBS, DASH, AMD, CVNA, LLY, NKE, SNAP, SNPS, GOOGL, DHR, MRVL, OKTA, TWLO, ZM, BILL, CMG, DG, FTNT, GS, ROST, ASML, BLL, CTLT, HCA, HOLX, LULU, MCHP, PLD, ROP, SPOT, TSM, TFX, TXT, WCN, ZTS, BKNG, IR, RBLX, SPGI, TMO, BURL, CVE, COUP, DOCU, ETSY, HLT, JBHT, PYPL, SBUX, SYK, TRU, VEEV, AVTR, SQ, BRKR, CDAY, CHTR, COO, ETN, ENTG, EFA, KKR, FWONK, MNDY, SBAC, TMUS, WST, A, AMT, AZN, BIP, CASY, CLVT, CFX, CMCSA, DDOG, EFX, FLT, FTV, HUM, ICLR, KLAC, MGM, NEE, OPEN, PCTY, CRM, SEE, LUV, TTD, TW, VMW, ABT, ACHC, AFRM, ALC, ALNY, APH, ARGX, AIZ, AVY, AXS, BKI, SAM, BWXT, CABO, CBOE, CB, CTAS, COP, GLW, COST, CRWD, CCI, DLTR, DPZ, EQIX, FERG, FISV, FIVN, GE, GNTX, ICUI, IEX, KEYS, LIN, LYV, MANH, MMC, MLM, MOH, NATI, PAYC, PSTH, PINS, QDEL, SGEN, SWKS, SNOW, TMX, PATH, MTN, VRSN, ABNB, ALGN, ALKS, AMBP, BKU, BBWI, BX, BFAM, BIPC, CP, CAT, CCCS, CE, CVX, CTXS, YOU, CCEP, CGNX, CFLT, CPG, DECK, DSGX, DOCS, ELAN, ESI, EPAM, EXAS, EXPD, FDS, FTCH, FIVE, IAC, IPG, IONS, JBT, KMPR, KOD, LH, LSCC, LZ, LSXMA, LFUS, LYB, MGA, MKTX, MELI, MPWR, MNST, MSCI, NBIX, NOVT, OLLI, ORLY, OCDX, PAAS, PZZA, PAYO, PFSI, PEP, PRGO, PLTK, PCOR, PTC, QLYS, RJF, O, RMD, REYN, ROKU, RPM, SCHW, SIGI, S, S, SHLS, SBNY, SOFI, SOFI, SSRM, TEL, TOST, THS, TTEC, RARE, UPWK, VFC, EMLC, VWO, VRSK, WRBY, WMG, WAT, WBS, WWE, ZNGA, TXG, ABCM, ABST, ACAD, ATY, ADPT, ADT, ADV, AGL, AGIO, AL, AGI, ALHC, ALLE, ALLY, AMC, AMED, ACC, ANDE, ANNX, APA, APLS, APO, ADM, ARQT, ARVN, ASND, ACBI, AAWW, ATRC, RNA, AZZ, BTG, BKR, BLDP, OZK, BAX, BDX, BRBR, WRB, BSKYU, TECH, BIIB, BNTX, BJRI, BKH, BLFY, BPMC, BOAC.U, BA, BAH, BSX, BRAG, BCO, BR, BAMR, BEPC, BF.B, DOOO, CCCC, WHD, CALM, CWT, CPT, GOOS, COF, CFFN, CPRI, CAH, CVCO, CERE, CERT, CF, LNG, CPK, CHD, CHUY, CNK, CWAN, COIN, CIGI, CHCT, CSTM, CPA, CORT, CRH, CRSP, CFB, CSWI, CTS, CUBE, CUBI, CVBF, CVRX, CVS, DHI, DAWN, DH, DENN, DVN, FANG, DICE, DCOM, DCI, DV, DOW, DKNG, DS, BROS, EWBC, EGP, ENTA, EHC, ECPG, WIRE, UUUU, EPAC, ERF, EPD, EGLX, EOG, EQBK, ERO, ESE, ESNT, EEFT, ES, EXEL, FBK, FSS, FRGI, FBMS, FR, FSV, FSBC, FSBC, FVRR, FORG, GTHX, GBIO, THRM, GPC, GFL, ROCK, DNA, GBT, GMED, GGG, GWW, GPI, HAL, HNGR, THG, HIG, HAYN, HDB, HLIO, HTBK, HCCI, HFWA, HES, HEXO, HOMB, HMST, FIXX, HURN, HUT, ICVX, IDA, IDYA, IGMS, ILMN, NARI, INFN, INSM, PODD, NTLA, IOVA, IRTC, EWT, IVV, IWN, EEM, IGIB, IGSB, JBGS, KRTX, KGC, KAHC.U, KREF, KNX, PHG, KRNT, KTOS, KLIC, KYMR, LSTR, LGO, LCII, LDOS, LBRDA, LBRT, LSPD, LOB, L, LOGI, LYEL, MAG, MGY, HZO, MAS, MATX, MKC, MGTX, MTH, MTOR, MEOH, MTD, MGEE, MSEX, MTX, MRTX, MODV, MOGO, MNRO, GLUE, MORF, MOS, MSA, MSM, MLI, MWA, MPLN, NDAQ, NBHC, NBTB, NVRO, NJR, NXE, NEP, NEX, NICE, NI, NOMD, NOA, NWN, NWE, NLOK, NVCR, NUAN, NUE, NRIX, NUVA, NXPI, OLK, OMC, ONON, OGS, OPCH, OBNK, ORLA, OM, PACB, PPBI, PANW, PAR, PH, PSN, PAYX, PYCR, PEN, PRDO, PKI, WOOF, PLAB, PHR, PDD, PNFP, PLUG, BPOP, POST, PSPC.U, PRAA, PDS, PRI, PRVA, PRCT, PFHD, PRG, PRTA, PSB, PTCT, PYR, KWR, QTRX, DGX, PACK, RPID, RAPT, RETA, RXRX, RRGB, RRR, REGN, RLAY, RPTX, RPAY, RGEN, REPL, REXR, RH, RIO, RBA, RHI, RPRX, RUSHA, RUTH, SAIA, SASR, SLB, SRRK, SBCF, XLU, SMTC, SJR, SWIR, SILV, SITE, SJW, SKX, SKY, AOS, SEDG, SLGC, SOPH, SBSI, SSB, SWX, SPXC, SSNC, STEP, SRCL, STOK, SRI, SNCY, RUN, SGRY, TPR, TDOC, TDY, TIXT, TNYA, TER, TTEK, LEV, REAL, THR, TWKS, TDUP, TTC, TTE, TAC, TPTX, TSN, USPH, UA, OLED, UTZ, VALE, VZ, VRTX, VICI, VMEO, VSTO, VMC, WDFC, WFG, WK, WPC, XNCR, XMTR, AUY, YNDX, YUM, ZLAB, ZNTL, ZS,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MDT, TLT, TJX, TXN, MMM, ECL, DIS, GPN, QSR, TRP, TD, BABA, BNS, WMT, ENB, KL, RY, CPNG, TRI, GOLD, BILI, BAM, CM, CNQ, CNI, GIB, FIS, IDXX, LQD, LRCX, MU, BMO, BCE, BRK.B, BLK, CPAAU, CPAAU, CSGP, XRAY, JKHY, JPM, MFC, MTCH, MCD, MS, OTEX, ORCL, PSA, XLE, SRE, WPM, ALL, AEE, AXP, AMAT, T, AZO, BAC, BRC, AVGO, BEP, CPB, CSCO, CMS, CTRA, D, EA, EXPO, FTS, GNRC, HD, HON, HRL, HPQ, INCY, INTC, ICE, IP, JLL, KR, MDC, NCNO, NEM, NTR, NVR, ODFL, PKG, PTON, PBA, PSX, POOL, PVG, PRGS, PGR, XOP, SPLK, SLF, TECK, TU, TREX, WEC, WU, WING, WDAY, XEL, YUMC, ABBV, ABMD, ACCD, ATVI, AAP, AES, AFL, AGNC, AEM, ADC, APD, AKAM, ALG, ALK, ALB, AA, ARE, Y, LNT, ALLO, AMCR, DOX, UHAL, AAL, AEP, AFG, AIG, AMP, AME, AMGN, ADI, AU, NLY, ANSS, AON, ATR, APTV, ARMK, ARCB, ACGL, ARW, APAM, ASX, AVIR, ATH, ATO, ACB, ADSK, ADP, AVLR, AVB, BK, BHC, BSY, BERY, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BB, BCC, BWA, BXP, BMY, BTI, BBU, BG, CHRW, CDNS, CAE, CZR, CCJ, CGC, CG, KMX, CCL, CARR, CBRE, CDW, CLS, CNC, CGAU, CPF, CERN, CRL, CHKP, CHWY, CHT, CIXX, CI, CINF, C, CFG, CLX, NET, CME, CNHI, CTSH, CL, CMA, CAG, ED, STZ, CTVA, CRVL, CRON, CCK, CSX, CMI, CYBR, DRI, DVA, DE, DELL, DAL, DNLI, DNN, DB, DXCM, DLR, DIOD, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DCBO, LPG, DOV, DBX, DTE, DUK, DRE, DD, DXC, DT, DEA, EMN, EBAY, EIX, EW, ESLT, EGO, EME, EMR, EIG, EXK, ENPH, ETR, PLUS, EQX, EQH, ELS, EQR, ERIE, WTRG, ESS, RE, EVRG, EVTC, EXC, EXPE, EXR, XOM, FFIV, FICO, FRT, FDX, RACE, FNF, FITB, AG, FRC, FE, FBC, FLO, FLS, FMC, F, FSM, FBHS, FWRD, FOXA, FOX, FELE, BEN, FUTU, GPS, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GM, GIL, GLOB, GL, GDDY, GRP.U, PAC, GH, GWRE, HBI, HAS, HE, PEAK, HTLD, HEI, HEI.A, HSIC, HSY, HPE, HIBB, HMN, HZNP, HST, HWM, HUBG, HBAN, HII, IAG, ICL, INFO, ITW, IMO, INVA, IPAR, IBM, IFF, IVZ, INVH, IQV, IRM, IVAN, J, JAZZ, JD, JCI, JNPR, K, KELYA, KEY, KMB, KIM, KMI, KHC, KD, LHX, LW, LVS, LAZ, LEA, LEG, LEN, LII, LBRDK, LBTYA, LBTYK, LSXMK, LSI, LNC, LNN, LAC, LKQ, LMT, LBPH, LOW, LPLA, LUMN, LYFT, MTB, MANT, MRO, MPC, MKL, MAR, MRTN, MMS, MCK, MPW, MLCO, MRK, MET, MAA, MRNA, MHK, TAP, MDLZ, MCO, MSI, MYE, MYRG, NNDM, NTAP, NTES, NGD, NWL, NWSA, NWS, NXST, NLSN, NMIH, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NWBI, NCLH, NVMI, NG, NVAX, NRG, OSH, OAS, OXY, ON, OKE, OGI, OGN, OR, OTIS, OC, PCAR, CNXN, BTU, PNTG, PNR, PBCT, PCG, PGTI, PM, PNW, PXD, PLXS, PNC, PII, PPG, PPL, TROW, PRMW, PFG, PG, PTGX, PRU, PEG, PHM, PVH, QGEN, QRVO, PWR, RDUS, RL, RTX, RRX, REG, RF, RS, RSG, RNG, RCKT, ROK, ROL, RCL, SAND, SANM, SAP, SA, STX, SEER, SEIC, ST, SHW, SWAV, SVM, SPG, SIRI, SJM, SNA, SON, SO, DIA, SII, SMP, SWK, STN, STLD, SCL, STC, SNEX, SIVB, SYY, TGT, TEVA, TFII, TLRY, TLRY, TR, TSEM, TM, TSCO, TT, TDG, TRV, TRMB, TFC, TRQ, TWST, TWTR, TYL, UBS, UDR, UGI, ULTA, UAA, QURE, UAL, UPS, URI, UHS, USB, USNA, VLO, VGK, VTR, VET, VIAC, VTRS, VFF, VST, VNO, WAB, WBA, WM, W, WFC, WELL, WAL, WDC, WPRT, WRK, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WIX, WPP, WYNN, XLNX, XYL, ZBRA, ZEN, ZG, Z, ZION,
- Sold Out: XLRN, HOG, RTPY, GMII, KVSB, KSU, MED, STNE, DCT, SLQT, PPD, CRTX, NGM, ORTX, AXNX, AGCUU, SLDB, SBT, DCPH, RDFN, MRSN, ATUS, SNDX, SCR, BALY, TAK, GMAB, GGPI, VLD, BHIL, SLVM, WAVC.U, VSCO, BHG, DTM, ATAI, DYNS, FLYW, PMVP, SQSP, GENI, TPGS, CMLTU, ATMR, NGAB, FSII, DGNS, VER, LUNG, MBUU, UFPI, TRIL, MTEM, STKL, SHOO, SCVL, RCII, PFBC, MLAB, MCRB, ZUMZ, KALU, HSII, GTLS, FOLD, EXLS, EBSB, DRNA, TCOM, CASH, CARA, MEI, VOYA, ACIU, TUP, SWM, RNR, OHI, OFG, NP, NGG, MHO, WSO, JOE, CSR, AVNS, FIX, FCF, ENVA, DRQ, ATHM, ALV, AEL,
For the details of TD Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/td+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TD Asset Management Inc
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,058,012 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,476,729 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,076,969 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,024,260 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.55%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,294,665 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $67.126900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,532,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.729300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 347,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HashiCorp Inc (HCP)
TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 227,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)
TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3190.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,024,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 14,476,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,076,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 61.97%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2785.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 890,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $230.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,124,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 121.51%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $925.450100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,084,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07.Sold Out: Gores Metropoulos II Inc (GMII)
TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: (KSU)
TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 64.75%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 1,426,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 50.89%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.234000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 2,020,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 24.36%. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $174.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 1,754,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 84.31%. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 86,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)
TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 68%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 263,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
TD Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 33.35%. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.050200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. TD Asset Management Inc still held 2,959,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of TD Asset Management Inc. Also check out:
1. TD Asset Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. TD Asset Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TD Asset Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TD Asset Management Inc keeps buying