TDAM USA Inc. Buys Icon PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: NI, EVRG, KHC, F, ABC, ALV, GWW,
- Added Positions: ICLR, LLY, CMCSA, BRK.B, PNC, AMZN, AJG, AEP, BSX, CNC, ADI, FB, PPG, FIS, SLB, MRK, MIDD, KMX, EPD, TGT, MU, CTXS, LSXMA, EMR, CI, MCD, JPM, HBI, MMM, KMB, LVS, MDLZ, TXN, WEC, GILD, CLX, XRAY, NVDA, NKE, BMY, CHTR, CVX, MCHP, CL, ORCL, MTB, BKNG, BBY, XOM, SWK, AMP, IBM, MO, GD, TRV, WM, GPC, ADSK, OKE, APD, OXY, NVS, CSX, DEO, D, FRC, ISRG, IP, ITW, HON, HIG, GS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BAC, UNH, PFE, TMO, DHR, TJX, AEE, AAPL, AVGO, NSC, AME, MET, LIN, LMT, JLL, ANET, ES, RSG, ETR, BLK, PG, WAL, BRK.A, PM, WMT, IRM, TFC, GOOG, ALL, UPS, VZ, V, AIG, T, EA, FNF, MS, NVR, QSR, ADBE, ADP, COF, EQH, HD, KKR, MLM, NEE, SYK, AMCR, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, AVY, OZK, CAT, KO, DLTR, INTC, J, KLAC, LOW, NTAP, SCHW, SHW, SBUX, SYY, OLED, USB, WFC, AFL, A, BTI, CRL, CB, C, CFG, CTSH, COST, DE, DFS, DG, DUK, ECL, EOG, FDX, LEG, MPC, MMC, MKC, MGM, MSI, NVO, PAYX, PKI, PSX, PTC, QCOM, STNG, STT, TT, WBA, XPO,
- Sold Out: DKS, KD, SLVM,
For the details of TDAM USA Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tdam+usa+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TDAM USA Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,438 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 151 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 199,149 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.02%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 431,509 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 762,668 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 165,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.909000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.411300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Autoliv Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Icon PLC by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $277.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 199,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 327.04%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 41,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 78.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 386,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.27%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 63,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 624.17%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 44,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3190.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of TDAM USA Inc.. Also check out:
1. TDAM USA Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TDAM USA Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TDAM USA Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TDAM USA Inc. keeps buying