TDAM USA Inc. Buys Icon PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TDAM USA Inc.. As of 2021Q4, TDAM USA Inc. owns 240 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,438 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 151 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 199,149 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.02% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 431,509 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 762,668 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 165,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.909000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.411300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Autoliv Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Icon PLC by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $277.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 199,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 327.04%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 41,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 78.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 386,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.27%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 63,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 624.17%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 44,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3190.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.