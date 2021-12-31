Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pier Capital, LLC Buys Fluence Energy Inc, JFrog, Dutch Bros Inc, Sells Marten Transport, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Evercore Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Pier Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fluence Energy Inc, JFrog, Dutch Bros Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, HealthEquity Inc, sells Marten Transport, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Evercore Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pier Capital, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $948 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pier Capital, LLC
  1. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 500,906 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.36%
  3. Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) - 168,877 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  4. FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 338,643 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85%
  5. Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) - 200,906 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.57%
New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 367,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 365,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.69 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 195,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 389,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 428,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 204,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 285,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Added: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 145.44%. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 454,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in MaxCyte Inc by 109.60%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,024,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC by 202.85%. The purchase prices were between $27.58 and $40, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 237,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69.

Sold Out: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.

Sold Out: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27.

Sold Out: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $198.19 and $251.7, with an estimated average price of $231.97.

Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42.



