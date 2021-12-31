Pier Capital, LLC Buys Fluence Energy Inc, JFrog, Dutch Bros Inc, Sells Marten Transport, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Evercore Inc

New Purchases: FLNC, FROG, BROS, BE, ISEE, BIGC, FOUR, SGRY, SDIG, DECK, MRVI, OPCH,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fluence Energy Inc, JFrog, Dutch Bros Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, HealthEquity Inc, sells Marten Transport, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Evercore Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pier Capital, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $948 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 500,906 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.36% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 500,906 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.36% Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) - 168,877 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 338,643 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85% Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) - 200,906 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.57%

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 367,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 365,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.69 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 195,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 389,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 428,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 204,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 285,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 145.44%. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $23.71, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 454,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in MaxCyte Inc by 109.60%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,024,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC by 202.85%. The purchase prices were between $27.58 and $40, with an estimated average price of $36.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 237,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $198.19 and $251.7, with an estimated average price of $231.97.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42.