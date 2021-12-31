Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Pfizer Inc, Cintas Corp, Sells Visa Inc, IHS Markit, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

New Purchases: SHW, PFE, CTAS, PG, LOW, FPE, TGT, WMT, GPC, MSFT, AAPL, MSA, FTNT, BAC, F, ODFL, AMZN, AMD, PEP, AXP, CVX, BDXB.PFD, EMR, HRL, ABT, RDVY, DOV, JNJ, DBC, KBE, APD, PPG, PKI, MGI, BHB, IBM, ED, CINF, ADP, OGE, ADI, AEP, BEN, ON, AOS, III, INTU, CDNS, GWW, FAST, BMY, CLX, TRV, KMB, SBOW, WST, CSX, DOW, ITW, HON, RTX, SO, CI, TSLA, ALGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Pfizer Inc, Cintas Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Lowe's Inc, sells Visa Inc, IHS Markit, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Medtronic PLC, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 47,245 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 99,713 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 12,509 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,431 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 20,434 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $283.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 47,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 99,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $383.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 12,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 32,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $230.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 20,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 245,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 185.58%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $504.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 52.03%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79.